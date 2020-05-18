Ranking the Ravens’ 20 most important newcomers this offseason

The 6-4, 315-pound Colon-Castillo spent four years at Missouri, but he bypassed a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. After being named the Tigers’ Lifter of the Year in 2016, he started 38 games over the next three seasons in the team’s up-tempo, spread attack. Colon-Castillo doesn’t have exceptional traits — he managed just 11 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press at the combine — but he’s regarded as a high-IQ, high-effort lineman. With the Ravens’ uncertainty at center, he could find a role.