Ravens offseason guide: Pressing questions, salary cap space, team needs and more

3. Will the offense change in 2022? The Ravens appear committed to coordinator Greg Roman, whose record-breaking 2019 attack has bought him only so much patience among fans. The offense’s passing game has been criticized for its lack of creativity and spacing. The Ravens’ dangerous ground game, meanwhile, fell to 11th in the NFL in efficiency after an injury-plagued year, according to Football Outsiders. After last season, Harbaugh and DeCosta called the team’s offense a run-first offense, a unique distinction in the modern NFL. But Jackson said earlier this month that the Ravens would “definitely” keep the more pass-oriented approach they adopted in 2021, which had its ups and downs. With All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews headlining a much-improved receiving corps, where does Harbaugh want Roman and Jackson to take the offense next season?