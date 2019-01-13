Ravens offseason to-do list: Help Lamar Jackson, trade Joe Flacco, decide on C.J. Mosley and more

The NFL offseason is a marathon, not a sprint, but Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta did not exactly kick his feet up on his desk at team headquarters during his first day on the job.

On Friday, the Ravens’ first move after Ozzie Newsome stepped aside was promoting Greg Roman to offensive coordinator. Marty Mornhinweg declined to remain on coach John Harbaugh’s staff, and wide receivers coach Bobby Engram was moved to tight ends coach, the position Roman previously oversaw.

There is still much to do. Over the next three-plus months, the Ravens will finalize their staff, evaluate prospects at the NFL scouting combine, enter free-agency negotiations, mull trade offers, begin offseason workout programs and select their rookie class.

Some priorities, though, are a little more important than others. Here’s what’s on the Ravens’ offseason to-do list.

Build around Lamar Jackson

The Ravens have committed to Jackson as their offensive centerpiece. Now they need him to continue his development as a passer, just as they’ll need progress from fellow rookies Orlando Brown Jr., Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst.

But the front office’s end of the bargain is just as important: Amplify Jackson’s strengths and mask his weaknesses with the team’s ongoing roster construction.

In free agency, the Ravens could re-sign wide receiver John Brown, who struggled after a strong first seven weeks. They could bring back Maxx Williams or Nick Boyle, two tight ends valued for their blocking. Running backs Ty Montgomery and Buck Allen are also unrestricted free agents, though neither proved essential in the Jackson-led offense.

But with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft and no second-round selection, the Ravens don’t have access to the same level of talent they did last year. Gus Edwards and Willie Snead IV proved to be reliable, sure-handed performers at running back and wide receiver, respectively, but neither is a game-breaker. And those are easier found in the draft than in free agency.

Up front, Matt Skura should improve after his first full season at center, while James Hurst’s expected battle with Alex Lewis could produce a steady performer at left guard. But the Ravens cannot risk Jackson’s health or a strong running game with poor offensive line play.

Carolyn Kaster / AP Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Trade Joe Flacco

After the Ravens’ season-ending loss Sunday, Harbaugh reaffirmed that Jackson is the team’s starting quarterback and all but bade farewell to Flacco.

He also said Flacco would “have a market. A lot of teams are going to want Joe.” Just how much is the question. Flacco, 33, has a $26.5 million salary cap hit for 2019. If the Ravens cut or trade him before June 1, they would incur $16 million in dead money against the cap. With a post-June 1 move, the Ravens would split the $16 million charge over two years, resulting in $18.5 million in savings.

It will be up to quarterback-needy teams to decide whether the remaining three years and $63 million on his contract, none of it guaranteed, are worth it. The market for proven signal-callers has only intensified since Flacco signed a then-record six-year, $120.6 million contract; 15 quarterbacks are making over $20 million annually, according to payroll website Spotrac.

With a relatively weak quarterback class entering this year’s draft — some early mock drafts have as many quarterbacks being taken in the first round as were taken in the top 10 last year (four) — the Ravens could find eager trade partners. Last year, Tyrod Taylor and Alex Smith were each traded for a third-round pick. Jimmy Garoppolo fetched a second-rounder the year before that. In 2016, Sam Bradford was traded for a first-rounder and future fourth-round pick.

Flacco finished No. 40 overall this season in passer rating among quarterbacks, behind Garoppolo (No. 34) and Smith (No. 38) but ahead of Teddy Bridgewater (No. 50) and Taylor (No. 54), both of whom saw far fewer snaps.

Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun Quarterback Joe Flacco watching from the sidelines against the Chargers in the AFC wild-card round. Quarterback Joe Flacco watching from the sidelines against the Chargers in the AFC wild-card round. (Ulysses Munoz / Baltimore Sun)

Decide on the futures of C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs

With the Ravens unable to sign Mosley, their star inside linebacker, to a contract extension before the end of the season, they have two paths forward. Both will be costly.

Option one: Sign Mosley to a pricy long-term deal. The NFL’s six highest-paid linebackers are nominally outside linebackers — edge rushers like Khalil Mack. The top-paid inside linebackers are considerably cheaper: Luke Kuechly ($12.4 million annually) and Bobby Wagner ($10.8 million). Those two also rank Nos. 2 and 1, respectively, among linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus, because they rank among the top six linebackers in coverage.