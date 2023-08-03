Ravens offensive linemen enjoy a summer of stability, cohesion as changes happen all around them

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Members of the West Howard Warhawks 13U and 10U football teams based in Glenelg, including best friends Zachary Thornton, 13 (below left) and Julian Wilding, 13 (lower right) shout as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) jogs between them with hands outreached during training camp for the upcoming 2023-24 NFL season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A year ago at this time, anxiety abounded around the Ravens offensive line.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had yet to practice, and no one knew exactly when he would return to game action. Fans were not exactly elated when Ben Powers took pole position in the competition at left guard. The starting center, Tyler Linderbaum, was a rookie, albeit a polished first-round draft pick. At right tackle, the Ravens had signed Morgan Moses in hopes of finding some stability after they had struggled to keep pass rushers off Lamar Jackson throughout the 2021 season.

Would these guys cohere into a unit they could depend on?

The answer turned out to be yes, and the relative calm that pervaded for much of last season has carried into this year. As fans and analysts debate the team’s prospects for 2023, no one is much fretting about the offensive line, which is just fine with the men who will protect Jackson.

“I feel very comfortable with where we are right now in the process,” Stanley said Wednesday. “It’s probably the furthest along I’ve felt with any team I’ve ever been on at this point. We’re really starting to click early.”

There are fresh questions.

With Powers in Denver after he played so well that he priced himself out of the Ravens’ shopping range, the competition at left guard is open again, with sixth-round draft pick Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu perhaps holding a slight lead over John Simpson, who will take reps with the first team next week.

The starting linemen are adapting to coordinator Todd Monken’s new offense, which could hinge on more zone-blocking concepts. They’ve struggled at times to keep Ravens defenders out of the backfield in the early days of padded workouts.

Moses is 32, and the Ravens would like one of their young linemen — mammoth Daniel Faalele is the leading candidate — to step forward as a potential successor.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, the team’s most consistent lineman over the past two years, skipped voluntary offseason workouts for the first time in his career as he let the Ravens know he’d like a contract extension.

In the big picture, however, the reasons for optimism outnumber these nagging points.

Stanley is enjoying his first normal training camp since 2020 and talking about regaining his All-Pro form from 2019. Linderbaum is a more assured on-field commander and capable of pushing for a Pro Bowl berth as soon as this year. Zeitler and Moses are the epitome of trustworthy starters.

Stanley said the unit could surpass the line he played on in 2019, which cleared the way for the most prolific ground game in NFL history.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right, looks on during training camp practice Wednesday. Healthy again, Stanley is enjoying his first normal training camp since 2020 and talking about regaining his All-Pro form from 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The most decorated lineman on the team played just one game between the middle of the 2020 season and Week 5 of last season as he recuperated from multiple surgeries to repair a terrible ankle injury. At his lowest moments, he doubted if he would ever move as confidently as he had at his peak. Now, that stress is gone.

“The only thing you have to focus on now is the game,” Stanley said. “That’s hard enough as it is.”

This year, all the team’s potential starting linemen are healthy, meaning they will have ample time to build the group coordination essential to high-level play.

“It’s vital,” Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris said. “The unity of the offensive line, all five guys playing together, communicating — when each one talks to each other, they’re on the same page. They have to know how to fit the blocks, and they know how to do that together. Well, if you don’t practice, it’s not going to look as good. So the consistency, the continuity, it’s very important.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the offensive line is “probably the toughest area to get synchronized,” so he’s pleased with the group’s progress, despite occasional lapses during 11-on-11 drills.

“I think the offensive line is looking really good,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “The pass protection has been firm. You watch the one-on-one pass protection, and they win a lot over there. I feel like the footwork and the timing in the run game — we got the past two days, yesterday and the day before of good run blocking, which you have to have.”

He sees the unit as the “core” of an offense that will be different in many respects, with Monken in place of Greg Roman and a crew of fresh playmakers around Jackson.

“Whenever we’ve been good, our offensive line has been good,” Harbaugh said.

Linderbaum will be the voice and the eyes of the coaches on the field, a role he’s better prepared for in his second season, though he was an unusually mature rookie.

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, right, hits guard Jake Guidone during training camp Wednesday. Linderbaum, a second-year player, will be the voice and the eyes of the coaches on the field. He said he feels more comfortable this season: "First year, everything’s coming at you so fast." (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“Confidence,” D’Alessandris said when asked where his center has progressed the most. “We speak in codes a lot, and he now understands everything that takes place.”

Linderbaum agreed: “I just think it’s being comfortable playing at this level. First year, everything’s coming at you so fast.”

The battle at left guard remains the liveliest subplot for this otherwise settled group. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Aumavae-Laulu emerged in minicamp as a serious candidate to win the job, with Simpson, who started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, as his chief rival.

“I haven’t seen any step back, nothing to make you think he’s slowed down,” Harbaugh said of Aumavae-Laulu, quickly adding that Simpson will have his chance to shine with the starters next week. The Ravens are not prepared to declare either player the clear favorite to play against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Coaches are still looking for greater consistency from 2021 third-round pick Ben Cleveland and have not included him with Aumavae-Laulu and Simpson in their recent assessments of the competition.

“The good news about our business,” D’Alessandris said, “is that you get to see who rises up.”

