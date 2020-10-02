After a bad night, Ravens offense is looking for a new day vs. Washington

“We know, as an offense, we have to score touchdowns; we had red-zone field goals [Monday],” running back Mark Ingram II said Wednesday. “We know we want to control the ball, keep their offense and their explosive players off the field, allow our defense to rest [and] allow our defense to get a few stops. There are just things we’ll work on. We’ll continue to improve and continue to get better, but [the Chiefs] were the better team that day. We will continue to strive to improve and continue to strive to get better. We will learn from this film.”