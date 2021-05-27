After offseason improvements, could the Ravens really turn into a pass-first offense? | ANALYSIS

In the pass-happy NFL, a run-first offense is not an easy sales job. According to analytics website RBSDM.com, only five teams last season finished with positive Expected Points Added on carries — a metric that determines the value of a play by accounting for its down, distance and yards to goal — while only eight teams had negative EPA on drop-backs. The two play types complement each other, of course, but only an efficient passing offense nowadays can ensure an efficient offense.