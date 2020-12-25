The Ravens offense has dominated since Lamar Jackson’s return. Will the good times last?

“We definitely have a plan,” coach John Harbaugh said Sunday. “I commend our offensive coaches and our players. We have a clear vision of what we want to try to do; the key is executing it, doing things the right way at a high level. So we’ve had a chance to practice. We just have to keep getting better. We have to keep improving on the path that we’re at, and hopefully, we can do well next week. Every game stands on its own two feet, and we have to focus on our next challenge.”