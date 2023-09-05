Odell Beckham Jr.’s stardom transcends football. His fit with the Ravens couldn’t be better.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The chants were a daily occurrence at the Ravens’ practice facility in Owings Mills this summer: “OBJ! OBJ! OBJ!” Even before that, Odell Beckham Jr. was omnipresent.

In June, he jetted off to Monaco for singer Kylie Minogue’s birthday party, where he hung out with former UFC champion Conor McGregor. A few days later, he posed for pics with soccer star Neymar at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami. The following month, he yukked it up with Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Quavo, Tom Brady and others at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s starry “white party” in the Hamptons. Then he teed it up in DJ Khaled’s charity golf tournament in Miami Beach.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson perhaps summed up his new teammate’s fame best, saying Beckham is a “household name.”

He’s also the biggest star the organization and maybe even the city has ever had. Other Baltimore athletes have achieved more legendary status — Cal Ripken Jr., Johnny Unitas, Michael Phelps and Ray Lewis are all Hall of Famers — but Beckham transcends his sport in ways they did not. He created a trend single-handedly Nov. 23, 2014, and his persona has exploded exponentially since, aided by the hair, the tattoos, the personality, the controversies, the celebrity.

There are statues of Unitas and Lewis in front of M&T Bank Stadium, but they never housesat for Drake at his YOLO estate, wore a Supreme x Louis Vuitton walking boot after surgery or had a burst-and-fade hairstyle topped with platinum blonde (now purple, of course) that inspired legions of kids to do the same. Phelps has 3.4 million Instagram followers; Beckham has more than five times that. His 17.6 million followers are also 12 million more than that of the NFL player with the next biggest following, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.

Never mind that he was also once linked (mistakenly) to Khloe Kardashian and Zendaya. Or that he found himself embroiled in a variety of controversies. Among them: the infamous 2017 photo of Beckham and New York Giants teammates partying on a boat in Miami a week before a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers they went on to lose; and a 2018 viral video that showed Beckham in Paris with a model and what appeared to be a white substance, though, according to ESPN, a private investigator hired by a team interested in acquiring the star found nothing of concern.

There was also the 2019 in-game fight with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Beckham’s handing out of cash to LSU players on the field after its national championship victory in 2020 and the bodycam footage last year that showed him being escorted off an American Airlines plane in Miami after he’d gotten into a verbal argument with a passenger who thought he was ill.

But sometimes all he wants to do, Beckham says, is play “Call of Duty” or go to the local CVS to buy some candy, the latter being something that became impossible, particularly at the height of his powers with the Giants from 2014 to2018.

“The celebrity side of my life is just part of my life,” Beckham told The Baltimore Sun as he sat down for an interview during training camp. “It’s something you can’t train somebody for, or get accustomed to. But it’s something I had to get used to.

“It was a lot. It was a lot of adjustment for me. It’s a blessing and a curse.”

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. holds his 17-month-old son, Zydn, during a football camp at Gilman. “The celebrity side of my life is just part of my life,” Beckham said. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Ravens, of course, are betting big that he will be the former, which is why they signed the two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year, $15 million deal in April. Next to agreeing to a five-year, $260 million extension with Jackson, it was the Ravens’ splashiest move of the offseason, not to mention the priciest free agent deal in the NFL for a wide receiver. All for a 30-year-old player who hasn’t played in a game since February 2022, when he suffered the second torn ACL of his career in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams, but also one whose jersey has ranked as one of the NFL’s most popular for much of his career.

Baltimore’s belief in Beckham was so deep, in fact, that despite not knowing how well he would ultimately be able to run — even after he worked out for them and a handful of other teams in Phoenix this past March — they signed him anyway.

But the deal was hardly a one-way street. In the Ravens, Beckham saw a perfect fit. In addition to the financial enrichment, there was the appeal of a dynamic quarterback who is a star in his own right; a familiar offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, whom he’d worked with during his brief stint with the Cleveland Browns; a team that was consistently good; and the feeling of being wanted.

“He doesn’t need to be the face of an organization,” Nelson Stewart, Beckham’s high school coach from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, told The Sun. “He can come in and be a part of something bigger than himself.”

Though it’s been more than a decade since Beckham played for Stewart and the school where quarterbacks Peyton, Eli and Arch Manning all starred, the receiver and coach remain close and talk regularly. That included at the start of training camp, when Stewart could see the impact a dinner with team owner Steve Bisciotti had on his pupil and how content Beckham now is.

“When you work that hard and have such a tough injury, to find a team that was willing to go all in on him was very important,” Stewart said. “It’s a great fit for where he is in his life and professionally.”

It almost didn’t happen.

Beckham was scheduled to fly to New York to meet with the Jets on April 10. He happened to be in Miami in the days leading up to that meeting when he caught up with Jackson, who had told the Ravens during his own contract negotiations that he wanted the organization to sign Beckham. They did, and Beckham and Jackson celebrated over dinner at a posh Miami Beach steakhouse followed by a lavish celebration at nearby LIV nightclub.

“I was just down there for a trip and it happened to be things worked out, that if you’re gonna sign you can’t get on this flight to go to New York, that this is our final offer,” Beckham told The Sun, adding that he’d nearly signed with the Ravens the year before. “It was the perfect time, and I was down there to celebrate and we had the opportunity to chop it up. [Lamar] didn’t have his contract [offer] so there was a lot of [uncertainty]. We’d had conversations, but that’s when it started [for me and Lamar].”

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. engages with fans at the end of the first day of training camp in Owings Mills. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

As for choosing Baltimore over New York, Beckham was quick to point out that the size of the city was meaningless. He lives in Los Angeles in the offseason, after all, and he played in Cleveland. It was about football and feeling the love.

“It was more so about who made you feel valued and wanted,” he told The Sun. “I felt wanted here. Go somewhere where you’re celebrated not tolerated.”

That sentiment has been clear from the start.

Before the start of training camp in late July, Beckham hosted a football camp for more than 600 kids at Gilman School, where he spent a sweltering afternoon playing catch, offering tips and posing for pictures. Once inside the building at the Ravens’ facility, team officials said that he’s been accommodating with his time as requests poured in. Teammates, meanwhile, have lauded him not just for his one-handed catches, but for the work he’s put in, wisdom he has bestowed upon an otherwise young receiving corps and ability to blend in with the group.

“He brings some swag and personality to the locker room,” receiver Rashod Bateman said. “Not that we didn’t have it, but OBJ is OBJ, so he’s going to bring that energy with him. It’s contagious.”

Added third-year receiver Tylan Wallace: “When he first arrived here, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, wow. I remember watching this dude growing up, and now I’m his teammate.’ So, it’s crazy definitely being teammates with guys like that and being able to pick their brains and see how they work and just hearing their past experience and learning from them.”

That learning, it turns out, began before Beckham even arrived in Baltimore. Last year, the Ravens had a route called “Odell” in their playbook. It was an end zone corner route.

“It’s crazy to actually have him here and be like, ‘All right, that’s his route,’ so, we ask him how he runs that and different things he does versus different looks,” Wallace said. “It’s awesome to have a guy like that on our team.”

Whether he can have a similar impact once games start, however, is a question that has yet to be answered.

Though he has impressed with good speed, precise route running and his usual excellent hands in limited action during practice, Beckham didn’t play in the preseason and hasn’t suited up for a game in 18 months. He’ll also turn 31 in November, and how his body will hold up after a second major knee injury is unknown.

Still, coach John Harbaugh has liked what he has seen physically from the best receiver the Ravens have had since Steve Smith Sr. and the chemistry Beckham has developed with Jackson.

“It’s not like some secret sauce that you can’t see,” he said. “It just gets better and better. It’s going to continue to get better. I’m happy with where it’s at for sure. There’s no doubt that OBJ has ‘it.’ You see it. He can move. He makes catches. [He’s] a great route runner. So, I’m excited about that.”

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has become a household name for his one-handed catches. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

All those attributes are just part of the reason general manager Eric DeCosta met with Beckham during the NFL owners meetings and pursued him heavily.

“His body is in very good shape,” DeCosta said. “He takes care of his body. He worked extremely hard this offseason. His attitude is awesome. He’s a leader. He’s a first-in-line guy. He’s a do-the-right-thing guy. He’s just been great.

“And to see the entire community … it seemed that there were thousands of boys and girls [at his football camp]. To see that impact in a very short span of time [and] to see that impact he’s had on this community, it’s a powerful thing, and we’re excited about that.”

The feeling is mutual for Beckham. Now a father, already with a Super Bowl ring and having worked his way back from an injury that nearly ended his career, those around the receiver say he has often been misunderstood but now has a certain maturity about himself. He’s not the same person who often landed on the back pages of the New York tabloids before the Giants stunningly traded him to Cleveland in 2019 just months after signing him to a five-year, $90 million deal.

“The things you used to find yourself having small complaints about, I’m just trying my best to not hear it out of me,” Beckham said. “Just to know in a matter of split seconds, things happen. Gratitude is all I’m feeling right now.

“I’ve accomplished a lot, but it’s not even close to where [my career] could have gone if I didn’t have to deal with situations or injuries. For me, it’s about being able to finish my career the way I want to, to go out on a high note. Obviously I wanna win a championship, but it’s being able to finish way I want to.”

Said DeCosta: “I would say he’s probably exceeded my expectations to this point.”

Given how bright Beckham’s star burns, that’s saying something.