Smiles abound for Ravens’ Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers as they soak in first year in Baltimore

Zay Flowers couldn’t contain his smile. It’s been planted on his face since the Ravens drafted the wide receiver 22nd overall in April, and it stayed there even as nearby fans chanted instead for fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the most important signing and biggest investment of the Ravens’ offseason, but the additions of Beckham and the rookie out of Boston College count as 1A and 1B.

They are the ones who will be expected to transform a wide receiver group that was the worst in the NFL a season ago into one of the league’s most dynamic for an offense that knows it must be operate at a faster pace and be more explosive to keep pace in a high-octane AFC.

Through the first two days of training camp in Owings Mills, their workloads have been vastly different, with Beckham easing his way back into form and Flowers trying not to go too fast. But smiles have been there for each, albeit for different reasons.

Beckham, who will turn 31 on Nov. 5 and is a bonafide star, arrived in Baltimore after more than a year out of football following a second torn ACL in Super Bowl 56 in February 2022. His best days are perhaps behind him, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection still has some of the best hands in the league, the wily veteran skills to get open and a desire that’s fueled by gratitude to prove that he can still be great.

“It never gets old,” Beckham said of fans calling his name the last two days every time he steps onto the field. “First day coming out, I just wanted to be grateful for that moment. It was a long time in rehab, dark days, hard times. Just to be able to be back out there running around; I didn’t care what happened. It was just a blessing to be able to step out on that field.”

It was also a feeling that he called a “strange” one. It is Beckham’s first training camp since 2021, after all.

“Do we have to sleep in a hotel? What’s the schedule? Just getting reacclimated,” he said. “I think because of everything that’s happened in my life, the things that used to find yourself having small complaints about, I’m trying my best to not hear it out of me. Just to know in the matter of split seconds, things happen. Gratitude is all [I’m] feeling right now.”

Flowers feels the same, but for a different reason. He is at the beginning of his NFL journey. He loves to play football, evidenced by the high praise he has earned from coaches and teammates for his work ethic. He also already earned the nickname “Joystick” from his quarterback for his shiftiness.

He’s had some eye-opening moments himself as well, including playing with Jackson and alongside Beckham, whose star was at its height when Flowers was an impressionable teenager.

“It ain’t really sink in yet,” Flowers said. “The first game it’ll sink in when I see them do some crazy stuff.”

Before Flowers even arrived at his first training camp, he’d already formed something of a bond with Jackson. Then the two, along with Beckham, worked out together in South Florida over the summer.

From Jackson, he learned about how to delay on his routes, be more patient and take his time. From Beckham, he heard about the routine of taking care of one’s body and how to make sure he is prepared for the rigors of professional football.

On Wednesday, Flowers’ impact was immediate, with a half-dozen catches from Jackson from a variety of positions. He even ran a reverse. A day later, not much was different. He continued catching passes from the outside and in the slot and again took a couple of handoffs. He’s happy to play wherever the Ravens put him, and they will use him a lot if the first couple of training camp sessions are any indication.

“I just like working,” Flowers said. “I love being out here on the field playing and being here with my teammates.”

He’s already made an impression on safety Marcus Williams.

“He’s really quick, fast, gets off the ball, catches the ball,” Williams said of Flowers. “He’s gonna be a star as long as he puts that time in, that work in, comes out here each day and works and grinds, never gets complacent.”

Coach John Harbaugh has also liked what he has seen, through the offseason and through the early stages of camp.

“I really believe it’s a versatile group,” he said of the receivers. “All those guys have played every spot; the offensive coaches are trying to build it where you see those guys moving around in different spots. It’ll be hard to find guys with what we’re doing.

“Beyond that, it’s teaching it, getting good at what we’re doing and we’ll get a feel for who does what when the time comes.”

That time will come in the regular season, Beckham noted, adding that he has “no real limitations.”

“I just feel good,” Beckham said. “I feel like I’m going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am.”

But the days and weeks ahead will be critical for Beckham, Flowers and the rest of the receivers.

“I know my role is — obviously I want to make plays, I want to score touchdowns, I want to dance, I want to have fun — but to definitely help the younger guys mentally, physically, spiritually, however I can,” Beckham said, noting some of the players he learned from, including former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and wide receiver Victor Cruz as well as the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

And as for those days ahead until the season?

“We got a lot of work ahead of us,” Beckham said. “We’ll wait until we get to September and see what we have going.”

For the Ravens to get where they ultimately want to go — the Super Bowl — they’ll need Beckham and Flowers to get them there.

Key dates

Saturday: Open practice at M&T Bank Stadium

Aug. 12: Preseason opener vs. Eagles

Aug. 15-16: Joint practices with Commanders

Aug. 21: Preseason Week 2 vs. Commanders

Aug. 26: Preseason finale at Buccaneers

Aug. 29: Roster cut to 53 players

Sept. 10: Regular season starts