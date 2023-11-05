Odell Beckham Jr. scores first touchdown with Ravens — and first in 20 months — on his 31st birthday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike knocks down a pass in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Happy birthday, Odell Beckham Jr.

On the day the star wide receiver turned 31 years old, he scored his first touchdown with the Ravens in the fourth quarter of a 37-3 blowout win Sunday over the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium.

It’s a significant milestone for a player who considered retiring from the NFL after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022. Coincidentally, that was the time Beckham scored a touchdown, as he sat out the entire 2022 season.

Sunday’s big catch — coming on a 6-yard pass to the corner of the end zone from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley as Lamar Jackson cheered from the sideline with the outcome already decided — couldn’t have come at a better time.

First TD as a Raven for @obj on his birthday ❗



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/H9bmJQCQMn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

Earlier this week, Beckham said he’s “obviously not where I want to be” in terms of production after being held without a catch for just the second time in his nine-year career in last Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Pro Bowl selection entered Sunday with just 14 catches for 162 yards after signing a one-year, $15 million deal, but he caught five passes for 56 yards against Seattle and celebrated each one emphatically.

“I didn’t come here with the expectations that I’d be going for 2,000 yards,” Beckham said Thursday. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is at this point. It’s just walking that fine line of being grateful to be back on the field but definitely not being content with where I’m at or how I feel internally about what’s going on.”

With the Ravens looking more and more like Super Bowl favorites, Beckham’s patience might be paying off.

This story will be updated.