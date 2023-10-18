Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh returns to practice after missing past 4 games; safety Marcus Williams absent

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, right, pressuring Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 1, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in the second week of the season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh returned to practice Wednesday after missing four games because of an ankle injury suffered in the second week of the season.

Coach John Harbaugh had said Oweh was close to coming back, and he will be a welcome addition to a position group that has relied heavily on veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. Oweh was off to a strong start in his third NFL season with four quarterback hits in the Ravens’ opening win over the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

Only safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), defensive end Brent Urban (neck) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) were missing from the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to reporters. Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion protocol) participated, while Clowney was present but not wearing a helmet or football shoes.

With Williams unlikely to play against the Detroit Lions, the Ravens signed safety Andrew Adams, a veteran with eight interceptions in 100 career games, to their practice squad. Adams could be called up to fill in for Williams, as could defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has spent more time with the team.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.