Ravens rookie OLB Odafe Oweh named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after a standout performance in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oweh, a first-round pick out of Penn State, forced and recovered a fumble on the Chiefs’ final drive, denying Kansas City a potential go-ahead field goal. He also hit quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter as he released a pass that cornerback Tavon Young intercepted.
Overall, he finished with three tackles, including a tackle for loss.
“Huge impact,” coach John Harbaugh said of the No. 31 overall pick. “We don’t win the game without the way he played. Obviously, the last play on defense, but the rest of the game, too. He played 38 snaps out of less than 50 snaps, and he was all over the field. He was involved in coverage. He was involved in second-level rushes, first-level rushes, run defense. Then to come up with that [fumble] play, it was just a phenomenal football play. So he’s well on his way.”
Oweh’s the first Raven to be recognized with defensive honors since defensive end Calais Campbell after Week 6 last season. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen was also honored as a rookie after Week 5 last season.