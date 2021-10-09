Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh fined for hit that knocked out Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater; Broncos not punished for hits on QB Lamar Jackson

The NFL fined Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh $11,457 for a hit that knocked Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of Sunday’s game.
Oweh said Wednesday that there was “no ill intent” on the second-quarter collision, which was not penalized but left Bridgewater concussed.
“Our mentality is to try to be the Ravens’ defense, bring physicality and do everything that we got to do safely, no penalties,” Oweh said. “Try to play hard-hitting football. I wish Teddy prosperity. I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty.”
Bridgewater was a full participant in practice Friday and is considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens safety Chuck Clark was not fined for his second-quarter hit on wide receiver Diontae Spencer, which forced him to leave the game with a chest injury. Broncos safety Justin Simmons was fined $10,300 for grabbing Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell’s face mask, which was not penalized, but no Denver players were disciplined for hits on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“I just feel like we should be protected — all quarterbacks in the league, not just myself,” Jackson said Thursday. “Everyone should be included in that, especially while we’re in the pocket. … That’s it, man. But football is football. Guys get aggressive sometimes and stuff happens. They probably don’t mean it, but I would like the ref to throw the flag, though, if they catch it.”