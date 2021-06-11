First-round pick Odafe Oweh signs rookie deal with Ravens, leaving just two selections unsigned

The Ravens have signed No. 31 overall draft pick Odafe Oweh to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday.
Oweh, an outside linebacker from Penn State, was taken four slots after top Ravens pick Rashod Bateman in April. Bateman’s four-year deal is worth $12.6 million, including a $6.5 million signing bonus, while Oweh’s is valued at a projected $11.3 million.
Oweh impressed Ravens scouts with his athleticism and well-rounded skill set at Penn State, though he was held without a sack in a shortened 2020 season.
“That was the headline, but really when you put on the tape, he’s a productive player,” outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said. “He’s a productive pass rusher, he’s a dominant run player, and he plays tough, he runs to the football, he plays like a Raven. So I think you look at the traits more than you look at the stats, and you get excited about where Odafe is at right now and where he’s going.”
With Oweh signing, just two Ravens draft picks, third-round selections Ben Cleveland and Brandon Stephens, remain unsigned. Both have participated in organized team activities and are expected to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp.