Ravens observations on the Odell Beckham Jr. show, disruptive D-line, Tyler Huntley, Isaiah Likely and more

"It was just a blessing to be able to step on that field. Say a prayer, thank the Man for another opportunity," said Odell Beckham. (Baltimore Sun)

When Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-year deal with the Ravens was first announced in April, fans dreamed about what the Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowl selection would bring to a new offense.

On Saturday, they finally caught a glimpse. Beckham had his most active and best day of practice by far in front of screaming fans at M&T Bank Stadium as the NFL’s most followed player on Instagram provided several Kodak moments.

“I’m happy to see him out there,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “I’m screaming on the inside. In my mind, I’m like, ‘That’s that guy, man.’ We’ve got one of the best receivers in the game and a future Hall of Famer, and I’m just glad he’s here.”

Beckham was a bright spot on a day when the Ravens’ defensive line stood out. For some, the real football begins when the pads come on Monday in what should be one of the summer’s most competitive and intense practices.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs autographs for fans during Saturday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium. (Nick Wass/AP)

In the meantime, they were happy to see one of the league’s biggest stars show off. Beckham dazzled with a diving catch in the red zone in front of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Jackson then connected with Beckham on a crossing route in front of cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a touchdown, but the play would have been wiped out thanks to a holding call.

“I expect nothing but classic Odell Beckham Jr.,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s very conscientious about what he does, so I have no concerns about that at all.”

The penalty didn’t stop the “oos” and “ahhs” from fans. Even NBA superstar LeBron James chimed in, reposting a clip of a catch by Beckham on his Instagram story.

Overall, it was a good day for OBJ, Tyler Huntley and many on the defensive line in what was the final day of practice before the pads come on. Here are a few observations:

Pass rush on display yet again

Despite the cheers after every completion, it was the Ravens’ pass rush that stood out as a couple of those “completions” would have resulted in sacks in a real game.

Despite the light nature of practice and the lack of physicality thus far, Harbaugh sees the work his defense has been putting in throughout the summer.

The defensive line was a force Saturday, not only in the 11-on-11 team period but in drills against the offensive line. The holding calls racked up thanks to a relentless rush led by second-year outside linebacker David Ojabo and third-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who teamed up with veteran defensive tackle Michael Pierce to flush Jackson out of the pocket for a would-be sack.

Pierce stood out, as did second-year defensive tackle Travis Jones, who blew up center Sam Mustipher in drills. The defensive line showed how disruptive it can be if everyone is healthy.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 24 Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) greets fans after practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Big days for Huntley and Likely

While an injury to a starting quarterback could set a franchise back years, Huntley showed Saturday that he’s a capable fill-in.

The fourth-year pro had a solid day, stepping up in the pocket and going through his progressions to find open receivers while producing several big plays.

“He looked really good. I mean, all the quarterbacks looked really good,” Harbaugh said. “But Tyler Huntley had another really big day. I think he’s been locked in every single day.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl alternate’s performance was filled with completions to second-year tight end Isaiah Likely, who continues to string together strong practices working with the second team and with the starters in two tight-end sets. Likely capped off his day by beating All-Pro middle linebacker Roquan Smith for a touchdown.

“[I have] high expectations for Isaiah Likely — nothing but the highest,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a talented guy [who] works super hard. [He] had his best day today and I think he just works to get better every day, so it should be a big year for him.”

While the Ravens have a strong group of weapons in Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and rookie Zay Flowers, its going to be hard for Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken to keep Likely off the field.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) greets fans after Saturday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium. (Nick Wass/AP)

They said it

Melvin Gordon III on the spiraling running back market: “It’s hard out here to get that money. We put in so much work and grind and go through so much — and not saying that every other player doesn’t — but every other player is compensated what they’re worth and we just want the same. I’m in their corner 100%”

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on why he chose to sign with Baltimore: “The culture. I love the guys we have on defense here and then you got the best player in the league Lamar Jackson playing quarterback for us. So I felt like there was a great chance to do something special.”

Rookie wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. on his experience at training camp so far: “So far its been great, watching the older guys and really just getting a full experience of how to practice and approach the game like a pro. A lot of us [rookies] are coming from being that guy in college and now it’s time to reset and really learn how to play the game of football on this level.”