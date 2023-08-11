Ravens observations on stout run defense, concerning cornerback depth, big passing plays and more

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens safety Jaquan Amos stretches to catch the football during drills at training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. (Kevin Richardson )

With Thursday marking the final practice before the Ravens host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first preseason game, the team still delivered an intense and competitive day in Owings Mills.

Veteran offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses both returned from rest days, but that didn’t stop an aggressive defense. The unit was particularly effective against the run, a continuation of a trend throughout the summer.

Advertisement

All eyes were again on the wide receiver room as Rashod Bateman suited up for the second straight day. The 2021 first-round draft pick played catch with fans as he worked through another light day as he ramps up for the start of the season.

“He’s doing a great job, but we’ll see as we go, but it’s very promising right now,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He looked good to me, and I’m excited to see him out there, it’s big for us.”

Advertisement

Thursday’s practice also had some big plays from the offense as the battle for the backup quarterback spot continued.

Harbaugh noted how important preseason game action would be in determining the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson, who he says will not play Saturday along with any “established starters.”

“All of the three quarterbacks after Lamar [Jackson] have proven that they are capable of being the backup quarterback here and doing a great job,” he said. “Now, we just have to see who separates.”

Here are some observations from the Ravens’ final open practice before preseason game No. 1:

Run defense holding steady

While the tackling is at a minimum this summer, the run defense continues to be a positive throughout camp. Several run plays were blown up for small gains Thursday.

Newly extended defensive tackle Broderick Washington and linemate Michael Pierce both made several plays inside while linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith had nice days filling the holes and chasing down jet sweeps and outside runs.

The depth was also on display as defensive end Angelo Blackson stepped up and took advantage of extra reps, beating his man for a tackle for loss during the final full-team portion of practice.

Cornerback depth becoming an issue

Jayln Armour-Davis missed practice Thursday and Damarion “Pepe” Williams left with an injury.

Advertisement

The team is running out of healthy defensive backs as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin remains out and Trayvon Mullen is expected to miss the season after getting toe surgery.

“It’s an issue. There’s no question. We’ve had those guys — they’ve kind of been in and out,” Harbaugh said. “These little tweaky things keep happening to the guys, they’re annoying, there’s no doubt about it, and the players are annoyed by it, too.”

With Marlon Humphrey solidified as CB1, the Ravens will need someone to step up and fill the void on the other side. That might end up being the healthiest one.

Big plays on display

The passing game delivered more big plays Thursday than any other day of camp.

Baltimore Ravens Insider Weekly Want the inside scoop on the Ravens? Become a Ravens Insider and you'll have access to news, notes and analysis from The Sun. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

While Jackson and the quarterbacks were frequently under heavy pressure, all four were able to use their athleticism to improvise and make plays.

Jackson went on a nice run of touchdown passes, connecting with wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Laquon Treadwell on consecutive plays. He followed that up by scrambling away from pressure to find his security blanket Mark Andrews for a big gain.

Advertisement

Tyler Huntley shortly followed suit, shaking off an incompletion to find receivers James Proche II and Sean Ryan for back-to-back touchdowns in the redzone period against the first-team defense.

Josh Johnson, who is also in the mix for the backup quarterback role, had his best day, connecting with Tarik Black on a nice back-shoulder touchdown pass and scrambling to find Ryan for a touchdown over rookie cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr.

Quarterback coach Tee Martin said he’s pleased with what he’s seen from his group.

“They’re all having good days, and it’s good to say we have four guys who are competing and playing at a high level,” he said. “We’re still not there yet in terms of deciding on who will be [No.] 2; that will continue on throughout camp. But I think ‘Snoop’ [Huntley] has come a long way. Josh, being [the] veteran that he is, and then Anthony is super talented, as well.

“We have a really good room. They’re competing right now and doing a good job.”