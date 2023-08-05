Ravens observations on an ‘uphill climb’ for the offense, nine interceptions by the defense and more

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

It was always going to be an uphill climb for the Ravens offense Saturday.

On their sixth straight day of practice, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson had to operate in third-and-long situations during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 play in Owings Mills. The struggle was even worse than what anyone could’ve predicted.

Nine interceptions.

Six false starts.

One fumbled snap.

Last season, Baltimore was near the middle of the pack in the NFL on third down conversion percentage, making a first down 41.05% of the time to rank 12th, just ahead of the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions and right behind the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. On third-and-long (seven-plus yards), the Ravens were 17th in offensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

They looked worse than that on Saturday.

Ravens Safeties Marcus Williams, left, and Jacquan Amos run a drill during Friday's practice. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jackson threw four interceptions, Johnson threw three, and Huntley, who also dropped a snap from the shotgun, had two.

Most of the interceptions looked like they were intended for the defender, too. Among the recipients: safeties Kyle Hamilton, Ar’Darius Washington and Marcus Williams, who had two; and cornerbacks Corey Mayfield Jr. (two), Jeremy Lucien, Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley.

“It’s going to be a hard day for the offense,” tight end Isaiah Likely said afterward. “I felt like for the first time we did it [third-and-long] this training camp, it was a learning experience.”

There were no shortage of plays to learn from.

On one play, rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson blew through the line and Huntley threw a poor pass toward the sideline that was jumped by Mayfield. On another, Hamilton broke on Huntley’s pass before rookie tight end Travis Vokolek even turned around.

Johnson had a deep ball that was intercepted by Mayfield and another in seven-on-seven play that went right into Lucien’s arms.

Jackson was also egregious, badly underthrowing a deep ball down the sideline intended for Tarik Black that was also too far inside and easily picked off by Washington. Williams also had two easy interceptions in a matter of minutes off the starting quarterback.

“You can say the defense won,” Likely said. “But in my head we didn’t really lose, we learn.”

Ravens players will get Sunday off before returning to the field for practice Monday afternoon as they lead up to their first preseason game against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles next Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens offensive linemen run a drill during Friday's practice in Owings Mills. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Injury updates

There were no changes to the Ravens’ physically unable to perform list, with wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back J.K. Dobbins and fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard still on it. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, long snapper Nick Moore and rookie guard Andrew Vorhees remain on the non-football injury list (Moore and Vorhees are expected to miss the season).

One change did occur to the latter list Friday evening, however, with Trayvon Mullen moving to the reserve non-football injury list.

That means the fifth-year cornerback will miss at least four regular season games, though it’s likely to be much more than that because of a toe issue, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. A former second-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders, Mullen signed a one-year contract to return to Baltimore this offseason.

Ravens cornerback Kyu Kelly, left, shown practicing Wednesday, was back on the field Saturday after missing Friday's practice. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

One cornerback returns, another one absent

Rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly, who missed Friday’s practice (and has since dropped the “Blu” from his name), returned to the field Saturday. Meanwhile, fellow cornerback Arthur Maulet, who recently signed with the Ravens after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, was not seen.

Other continued absences included outside linebackers Trenton Simpson (soft tissue) and David Ojabo, along with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and safety Geno Stone (ankle).

Coach John Harbaugh said of Simpson, the Ravens’ third-round pick out of Clemson, that the team will “probably play it safe a little bit” as far as his return goes, which could mean he won’t be back for another week or two.

Meanwhile, left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also not on the field in what was likely a vet day off.