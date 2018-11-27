Ravens notes: Tight end Mark Andrews gets rookie record but not long touchdown

Mark Andrews set a Ravens single-season rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end Sunday, but he lamented afterward that he didn’t have more.

The third-round draft pick passed the 268-yard mark set by teammate Maxx Williams in 2015 with a 74-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter of the Ravens’ 34-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders. It was the longest catch by a Ravens tight end during the regular season, but Andrews said his one regret was getting caught from behind by former Ravens cornerback Rashaan Melvin 7 yards short of the end zone.

Andrews said that instead of worrying about the former Raven and trying to keep him at bay with a stiff-arm, he should have sprinted toward pay dirt.

“It’s tough to go 74 yards in the NFL at the end of the day, but I have confidence in my speed and my ability, and I’ve got to score on those type of things,” said Andrews, who has 23 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns this season. “That’s really the first time I’ve gotten caught from behind. So I’m not happy about that.”

Coach John Harbaugh wasn’t as surprised.

“Rashaan Melvin can run,” he said at his weekly news conference Monday. “He’s a super-fast guy. If [Andrews] could’ve weaved a little bit, maybe. He would’ve had to shake him off, though, probably from behind. I don’t think he was going to outrun Rashaan Melvin at that point.”

Clark an able replacement

Chuck Clark was pressed into duty at strong safety when Tony Jefferson suffered a left ankle injury in the second quarter Sunday.

Jefferson was rolled up on by an Oakland offensive lineman, and Clark finished the game in his place, making three tackles. But Clark, a 2017 sixth-round pick who has become a stalwart on special teams, was the closest defender to Raiders tight end Jared Cook when he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

“I was out there in coverage, and they made a play,” Clark said. “I got picked, but it’s all right.”

Harbaugh said Monday that Jefferson is a “notorious quick healer” but expressed confidence in Clark, whom he said played “really well.”

“He was on point, made a number of tackles, was in great position,” he said. “Young safety in some of the deep coverages, especially the split-safety stuff where the spacing is so important, his relationship on the deep routes, he was in excellent position. …

“He played very well for us, and if Tony can’t go … then I think Chuck is a very solid player for us back there and will play well.”

Extra points

» Harbaugh said running back Alex Collins, who missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury, does not have a broken foot and expressed confidence that the injury would heal.

» Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who against Oakland became the first player to record a sack on three straight plays since the Green Bay Packers’ Cullen Jenkins did so in 2006, is “playing his best football the last three weeks, and to see it come together in three plays is interesting, to say the least,” Harbaugh said. Judon has recorded at least a half-sack in each of his past three games and has a team-high six this season.

» Harbaugh said the team “burned too many timeouts in the first half” Sunday, in part because of what he called “communication problems” with Jackson.

» Guard Marshal Yanda’s entry into NFL concussion protocol Sunday was mandated by independent certified athletic trainers, who serve as spotters, Harbaugh said. Yanda argued briefly with head athletic trainer Ron Medlin after he was ordered off the field to undergo an examination in the fourth quarter. Yanda was later cleared, and he explained afterward that his signs of a possible concussion — readjusting his face mask and moving his knees around — were merely coincidence. “We don't really question that at all. We just have trust and faith that they have the best interest of the players in heart,” Harbaugh said. “When they see something upstairs, they're going to do it.”

