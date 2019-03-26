Ravens to hold joint practices with Eagles, Jaguars; Robert Griffin III sued by ex-agent

The Ravens will hold joint training camp practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the NFL’s annual league meetings Wednesday in Phoenix.

The Ravens will host the practices with the Jaguars and travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles, Harbaugh said. It’s expected that they’ll face both teams in preseason games.

The Ravens held joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts last preseason. They were the team's first joint practices since 2015, when the Ravens worked out in Philadelphia before a preseason game against the Eagles.

Harbaugh praised the practices last season, calling them a welcome change of pace from the occasional monotony of training camp.

“The different guys lining up on the other side are really good for us,” Harbaugh said in August. “It gets your attention.”

Griffin sued by ex-agent

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is being sued by his former agent, Ben Dogra, who claims Griffin owes him almost $660,000 in fees tied to marketing and endorsement deals.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Missouri last week, Griffin paid only about $50,000 of the more than $700,000 he owed between 2014 and 2016. Dogra claims Griffin refused to pay the remainder of his debt when he ended their business relationship last year.

Griffin’s current agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the quarterback, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Ravens last week, posted several messages on Twitter on Tuesday, including one that read: “Be careful who you trust.”

Vedvik on the mend

Harbaugh told reporters at the meeting that he expects Kaare Vedvik, who missed all of last season after he was assaulted, to return to form and be a coveted kicker before the start of next season.

Vedvik, 25, was found with “upper body injuries” early Sept. 1 in East Baltimore’s Midway neighborhood and was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, police said. According to a police report, Vedvik told Ravens vice president of security Darren Sanders in the hospital later that day that he did not remember the circumstances of his assault.

A team spokesman said Vedvik suffered a contusion on the back of his head as well as significant facial injuries, including to his teeth and mouth. Vedvik later made several appearances in the team’s locker room last season but was not available to comment on the incident.

Vedvik’s injuries likely cost him an NFL job last season. He made eight of nine field-goal attempts during the Ravens’ preseason, including a 56-yarder in their preseason finale. With Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s starting job secure, Vedvik had received interest from around the NFL. After the incident, he was placed on the Ravens’ reserve nonfootball injury list.

