Ravens' Eric DeCosta can't discuss Joe Flacco trade, but 'it's a quarterback league'

On Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine, a reporter asked Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta about Joe Flacco’s trade.

DeCosta played dumb. He had to.

“We haven’t made any decisions yet,” DeCosta said. “I think, as you guys know, the NFL league year starts on the 13th [of March].”

That’s when the Ravens’ swap of their longtime quarterback for the Denver Broncos’ fourth-round pick is expected to be finalized. DeCosta later noted that trades have “got to work for both teams,” especially with salary cap hits as high as Flacco’s. But he indicated that Flacco, even with his subpar play in recent seasons, had generated interest.

“It’s a quarterback league, for sure,” he said. “What we’ve seen is that teams covet quarterbacks in general. ... You see players every year. Teams trade up to take these quarterbacks in the draft. We did it last year with Lamar [Jackson]. I think historically, in the offense, too, with unrestricted free agents, there’s always a market for those quarterbacks.”

Extra points

» Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Gus Edwards is the team’s No. 1 running back, but the team will “put some competition in there for him, too.” Edwards, an undrafted free agent who was promoted from the practice squad in October, had 137 carries for 718 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 20 yards in his rookie season. “How much better is he going to get between Year 1 and Year 2?” Harbaugh said. “You gotta love a 240-pound guy that brings it every single snap. He fits pretty well with the running game that we’re involved with right now. We expect him to be really good.”

» Asked about the possibility of reuniting with free-agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Ravens, Harbaugh said, “I think it’s better for Breshad right now that he kind of explores all the other options.” Harbaugh went on to praise Perriman’s work ethic and express happiness for his newfound success in Cleveland with the Browns, where he had 16 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

» Harbaugh said the Ravens are scouting Alliance of American Football players. "You look for players, and players develop,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll develop after they get out of college.”

