Ravens coach John Harbaugh not counting on any moves before trade deadline; RT Ja’Wuan James could return this season | NOTES

On a day the Los Angeles Rams went all-in and traded for Denver Broncos seven-time All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s not counting on the team to make any moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
“If we could be improved — and it’s mutually beneficial to both teams — you’re excited about something like that. But I’m not counting on it,” Harbaugh said Monday.
The Ravens have shown in recent years they are not afraid to beef up their roster through trades. Last season, the Ravens traded a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022 to the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is now on the Las Vegas Raiders.
In 2019, the Ravens made an impressive blockbuster move when they acquired All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick.
A few days before the deadline in 2018, the Ravens traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery, who is now on the New Orleans Saints.
“Every trade deadline goes down to the end,” Harbaugh said. “You never know. Things happen fast. I like our team. We have everything we need on the team right now.”
RT Ja’Wuan James has a chance to return
Harbaugh reiterated that right tackle Ja’Wuan James has a chance to return in December from an Achilles tendon injury he suffered this offseason.
“It’s still the same time frame,” Harbaugh said. “There’s been no setbacks. He looks good. I see him walking around. He’s in the meetings. He’s got great spirits. He’s been running straight ahead.”
In May, James, who was a member of the Broncos at the time, had surgery after tearing his Achilles during a workout away from the team’s facility. More than a week later, the Broncos cut James.
The Ravens signed James to a two-year deal in June before he was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list at the end of August.
Injury updates
Harbaugh said running back Latavius Murray (ankle), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh), and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) have a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings.
Murray missed the Ravens’ last game, a 41-17 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Watkins has been sidelined for two consecutive games. Boyle, who has been practicing since returning from the injured reserve list Oct. 20, hasn’t played a game since suffering a season-ending knee injury against the New England Patriots last November.
“It’s kind of unique this week because they all have a chance,” Harbaugh said. “Whether they make it or not, is up in the air.”