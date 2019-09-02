Ravens’ starting left guard decided; QB Robert Griffin III, WR Marquise Brown expected to be ready for Week 1

The Ravens have decided on a starting left guard for the team’s season opener, coach John Harbaugh said Monday, but the team won’t make the decision public knowledge until the offense sees the field for the first time against the Miami Dolphins.
“Yes, we’ve decided,” Harbaugh said when asked about the state of the left guard position. “We have our starting lineup all set up, but we’re not going to share that information. Why would we? What would be the advantage for us to do that?”
Rookie Ben Powers started the team’s final preseason game against the Washington Redskins at left guard and played deep into the second half at both guard spots, but was flagged twice for holding. The team also has starting options in Bradley Bozeman and James Hurst.
RB Kenneth Dixon to be released
Running back Kenneth Dixon will be released after being placed on injured reserved, Harbaugh announced. Harbaugh said Dixon is dealing with a knee fracture and will be waived with an injury designation.
“It’s actually a bone bruise that is a fracture. He has a fractured knee,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not to say he would have necessarily made the team. It would have been based on how he played. He’s on IR. He’ll be released injured, so Kenny will be moving on.”
The latest development continues what has been a injury-marred career for the 2016 fourth-round draft pick. Dixon has missed 30 of a possible 48 games for suspension or injury-related reasons. He came up hobbled after a run in the Ravens’ final preseason game and briefly left the field before returning. Dixon said after the game that he felt good.
RG3 expected to be ready for Week 1; “Hollywood” a “full-go”
Harbaugh said his understanding is that backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has been cleared from his thumb injury and will be ready for Week 1. Griffin fractured the thumb on his right (throwing) hand July 27 after banging it on the helmet of outside linebacker Tim Williams.
Griffin was kept out of the preseason as he recovered from the injury but quickly returned to practice throwing passes, at times with his left hand.
Harbaugh also said that rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is expected to be a “full-go” for the season opener after recovering from Lisfranc (foot) surgery and playing in two games in the preseason.
“He’s a rookie. He hasn’t had a lot of reps,” Harbaugh said. “He’s going to have to get up to speed quickly. We’ll have to be vigilant in what we ask him to do, things that he can do well. It’ll be a challenge for them, too, to cover him. He’s really fast. He has great hands. That’s the challenge the other way.”