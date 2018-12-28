Ravens notes: Despite full attendance, five players questionable — including Suggs; Browns' top CB out

Five Ravens players are questionable to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he doesn’t expect anyone to be unavailable for the team’s potential AFC North-clinching game.

None of the 53 players on the Ravens’ active roster missed practice or were limited Friday. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs returned after being sidelined by a hamstring injury Wednesday and Thursday.

“Off the top of my head, I can't think of anybody that would be out,” Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver John Brown (hamstring), defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (toe/ankle), guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), cornerback Tavon Young (groin) and Suggs are questionable.

Cleveland will be without top cornerback Denzel Ward, who did not practice this week after suffering a concussion Sunday. Starting center JC Tretter, who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, is questionable.

C. Jones nearing NFL leader

Ranking fourth in the NFL in punt return average (13.2 yards), Cyrus Jones has an outside chance of passing the New York Jets’Andre Roberts (14.7 yards per return) and becoming the first Raven to finish the regular season as the league’s top returner since Tandon Doss in 2013.

But Jones, who returned a punt for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25, said that is not his top priority.

“I’m just trying to do my job and try to be the best I can be,” the Gilman graduate said Thursday. “If that’s good enough to lead the league, then so be it. But that’s not really that important to me.”

Special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg said Jones has fortified the Ravens’ punt return unit.

“He’s got some skills,” Rosburg said. “I like the way he runs vertical. He’s able to make some people miss. He’s strong enough in the lower body to break tackles. He’s been playing really well for us.”

Bozeman fine with rotation

James Hurst has started the past three games at left guard since returning from his back injury. But against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers, rookie Bradley Bozeman replaced Hurst for 27 and 21 snaps, respectively.

“James is a great guy for me to back up, and he’s taught me a lot since I’ve been here,” said Bozeman, a sixth-round pick who played center at Alabama. “So it’s nice to go in and go in fresh because they’ve been wearing down those guys all day and night. I get to come in fresh and play a series or two and then go back out and James comes back in and goes to work. So it’s been really cool, and it’s been a great opportunity for me to get some experience.”

Asked whether he would prefer to start, Bozeman said: “That’s what everyone here is trying to do: start. But James is a seasoned vet. He’s a great competitor, a great player, a great left guard, right guard, left tackle and right tackle. James plays everywhere. So I’m not concerned at all that I’m backing him up. He’s such a good competitor and such a good player. So my feelings aren’t hurt by it at all. I just love having an opportunity to be able to go in when I can.”

