Ravens notes: OL James Hurst, CB Marlon Humphrey expected to play Sunday

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach John Harbaugh said.

Humphrey missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a groin injury, a significant concern as the Ravens prepared to play one of the NFL’s most potent passing offenses. But he ran onto the practice field without apparent discomfort Friday. On the team’s injury report, he was listed as a limited participant and is considered questionable to play.

“He looked like he was moving well,” Harbaugh said.

He offered a similarly encouraging report on tackle-guard James Hurst, who hasn’t played in a game since Week 6 because of a back injury. Hurst returned to practice last week and was a full participant Friday for the first time since being sidelined. He also was listed as questionable.

“He did well,” Harbaugh said. “I think he looks good and has a real, legit chance to go and play. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t ready, barring a setback.”

Hurst’s return would be well timed, as left guard Alex Lewis is questionable to play after missing practice all week with a shoulder injury. Rookie Orlando Brown Jr. has played well at Hurst’s old right tackle spot. But the versatile veteran can slot in at either guard or tackle, part of the reason the Ravens re-signed him to a four-year deal in the offseason.

Safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), who missed the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons, is doubtful after sitting out practice this week. Along with quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip), defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), outside linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) are questionable to play.

For the Chiefs, starting wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is doubtful. Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry (heel), who hasn't played yet this season, is questionable.

Extra points

» Guard Marshal Yanda was honored Friday as the team’s recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who demonstrates courage on and off the field. Yanda, who was recognized after a vote by teammates, has fought back from a season-ending ankle injury and offseason shoulder surgery to play at an elite level along the Ravens' line.

“As I matured as a player, I wanted to be one of those guys that you could look up to, you could ask questions to, you can lean on, your older veteran guys, the core leaders of our team,” he said.

» Safety Eric Weddle was named one of eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (Maryland) is a finalist for the second straight year. The winner will be determined by a vote of current NFL players.

