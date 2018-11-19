Ravens notes: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played through high-ankle sprain vs. Bengals

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley played all but nine snaps in the Ravens’ win Sunday, but it was unclear before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals whether he’d play even one.

When the Ravens lined up for pregame 11-on-11 drills, Jermaine Eluemunor, not Stanley, was not among the starters. Stanley missed the Ravens’ Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and was questionable for Sunday’s must-win home game.

But despite what John Harbaugh described as a “pretty good” high-ankle sprain, the Ravens coach said he was never worried about Stanley’s availability.

“I thought he played well,” he said. “When you watch the game, Ronnie was really good. I mean, he played a very good game, very physical. Finished blocks really as well as he's done — better than some of the [previous] games. So, yeah, I was very impressed with Ronnie's game. …

“He'd come out a couple of times with one [high-ankle sprain], get right back in there and play, and I was very proud of him.”

Stanley and the offensive line helped pave the way for a season-high 265 rushing yards, including 117 by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Game was won in the trenches,” Harbaugh said. “It was a physical game. The most physical team was going to win. The most physical team did win, and that was the Ravens.”

Extra points

» Harbaugh extended his prayers to former Ravens and current Tennessee defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who was taken to the hospital early in the Titans’ game Sunday in Indianapolis because of a “medical issue.”

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Pees was expected to return home from Indianapolis that day.

» Harbaugh said undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards had earned more playing time with his 17-carry, 115-yard performance against Cincinnati.

With Kenneth Dixon's return to practice last week, Harbaugh was asked about the often-injured running back's fit in the offense. "I don't know. We'll see. He's got to practice more than one time."

