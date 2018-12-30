Ravens notes: Alive and well, Terrell Suggs breaks franchise record for games played

Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs joked that he did not want to jinx himself before playing Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, which would mark the 229th game of his career. “What if I die today?” he quipped Wednesday.

Nothing nefarious befell the 36-year-old Suggs as the 16-year veteran broke a tie with retired middle linebacker Ray Lewis’ franchise record for games played. It’s another mark for the 2003 first-round draft selection, who is already the organization’s all-time leader in sacks (132½), sack yards (-944½) and forced fumbles (37).

Suggs, who is tied for second on the defense this season in sacks (seven) and returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25, said his longevity can be credited to a variety of sources.

“Well, I had some good mentors coming in,” he said Wednesday. “I think that was just by the grace of God, a lot of prayer, my coaches and the trainers keeping me healthy. A lot goes into it, not just film study.”

Cornerback Brandon Carr, who is no slouch at 11 years in the NFL, called Suggs’ career a “blessing.”

“We all want to have Pro Bowls and Super Bowls and things, but the main thing [is] we want to walk away from this game intact still,” he said Wednesday. “And he’s a guy that’s out there busting his tail each and every week, giving it his all, selling out for the team, playing through injuries. I think he does a great job off the field and throughout the week getting himself prepared for the grind of the season, for the grind of each and every game, taking care of his body and doing what it takes to be a pro.”

Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said he has not noticed a sense of urgency driving Suggs.

“I think the thing that keeps jumping out that I keep telling everybody here is, you all — and I don’t know if you hear me — you all know the character of ‘Sizz,’ and we know the leader,” he said Thursday. “That’s what jumps out to me, is in a situation like the game that we’re going into right now, his calmness, his leadership, his saying the right things, his perfect timing to the players, because you can’t always do it. We can’t always do it as coaches. But when he says something, I think the Matt Judons and the Za’Darius Smiths and everybody else listens.”

Potential bonuses await some Ravens

Eric Weddle had a million reasons to try to prod the Ravens into the postseason.

If the team defeated Cleveland to capture its first AFC North title since 2012, the 33-year-old free safety would earn a $1 million bonus triggered by the organization making the playoffs and him earning his sixth Pro Bowl invitation, which he did Dec. 18, according to ESPN. Weddle narrowly missed out on a similar incentive a year ago when the Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown on fourth-and-12 in the season finale to keep the Ravens out of the postseason.

Weddle was not the only player who could accrue a bump to his base salary. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree needed six receptions in the second half of the game to collect a $500,000 bonus, according to ESPN.

And wide receiver John Brown needs needed three more catches in the final two quarters to pick up the final $100,000 of a $400,000 incentive, according to ESPN.

Career high for Dixon

Three weeks after setting a career high in rushing yards, running back Kenneth Dixon outdid himself Sunday.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Dixon raised his personal mark to 73 yards on just his fourth carry of the game – a 37-yard rumble off right tackle in the second quarter.

Dixon finished the first half with 79 yards on five attempts and entered the second half with 251 yards on 40 carries for a 6.3-yard average in the team’s past five games.

Perriman’s return

Breshad Perriman did not get a warm welcome from Ravens fans.

Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick who now plays for the Browns, was roundly booed after taking a reverse for 5 yards in the first quarter. He added a 28-yard touchdown catch later in the period.

Perriman, who was waived by the Ravens on the final day of cuts Sept. 1, has caught a touchdown pass in two of his past three games.

