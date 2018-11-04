Ravens notes: Justin Tucker has no problems in first game at M&T Bank Stadium since miss vs. Saints

In his first game at M&T Bank Stadium since missing an extra-point attempt that sealed a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 21, kicker Justin Tucker enjoyed a perfect outing, converting all three of his field-goal attempts and one extra-point try Sunday in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tucker, who had made all 222 extra-point attempts in his NFL career before sailing one wide right against New Orleans, said the memory of that miss never crept into his mind.

“That game is so far in my rearview mirror at this point that I wasn’t even thinking anything close to that when we were going out there and kicking the ball today,” he said. “What I can tell you is that it did feel good for us as a field goal unit — [long snapper] Morgan [Cox], [holder] Sam [Koch] and myself – to just make our kicks and do everything we could to keep us competitive toward the end there. But whatever satisfaction we get from making kicks to day pales in comparison to the feeling of losing a football game in this league.”

No Montgomery

Ty Montgomery did not get his first taste of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry after all.

Two days after coach John Harbaugh said the terminology used by the Green Bay Packers — Montgomery’s previous employer — and the Ravens was similar and could help the running back-wide receiver make his debut with the team, the Ravens deactivated Montgomery before Sunday’s AFC North showdown.

Montgomery was ambivalent about being inactive, saying: “I wouldn’t have been surprised if I was active, and I’m not surprised that I was inactive. I’m just trying to do what I’m told. This was the game plan. So I’m with whatever they come up with.”

Acquired in a trade Tuesday for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Montgomery might have fortified a rushing attack that ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per game at 96.6 and 31st in yards per carry at 3.6. Instead, Alex Collins, Buck Allen and rookie Gus Edwards handled the ball-carrying duties.

In addition to Montgomery, the team scratched left tackle Ronnie Stanley (left ankle), right tackle James Hurst (back), quarterback Robert Griffin III, rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley (hamstring), outside linebacker Tim Williams (right ankle) and tight end Maxx Williams.

Extra points

» Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger praised the Ravens for taking a moment of silence before the game to honor the 11 victims killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27. “I want to say it was a very class act by the Baltimore Ravens for the moment of silence they had for the victims at the synagogue,” said Roethlisberger, who wore custom cleats with the phrase “Stronger than hate” and the franchise’s logo co-mingled with the Star of David. “We really appreciated it. I wore those shoes in honor of the victims and [to] keep everybody’s thoughts on them. I always thought love should conquer hate, and we should work together on that.”

» Pittsburgh deactivated starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), cornerback Brian Allen, rookie free safety Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, wide receiver Justin Hunter, rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph and defensive end L.T. Walton. Matt Feiler made his second straight start for Gilbert at right tackle.

» Defensive tackles Michael Pierce and Brandon Williams, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and right guard Marshal Yanda represented the Ravens for the pre-game coin toss.

» A pair of former Ravens — kicker Matt Stover and defensive back Lardarius Webb — former Orioles great Brooks Robinson attended the game.

