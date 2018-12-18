Ravens notes: Marty Mornhinweg hoping for return of Nick Boyle and his 'attitude'

Tight end Nick Boyle did not participate in Tuesday’s walkthrough, the Ravens’ first session of the week since Sunday’s 20-12 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was announced during the fourth quarter of that game that Boyle had suffered a concussion, and he did not return.

Maxx Williams and rookies Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst replaced Boyle, who ranks second among the team’s tight ends in catches (21) and yards (198), and that trio figures to play a larger role if Boyle is not cleared from concussion protocol in time for Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said the 2015 fifth-round draft pick is an asset for the offense.

“He brings attitude, you know?” Mornhinweg said. “He’s a physical, physical guy, and then he’s got excellent hands, he’s smart, [a] natural-type player. But he brings some physicality and some attitude. So yeah, everybody else stepped up when he went out just a little bit, and so that would be our expectation if he’s not available. We’ll see. I certainly hope he’s available.”

Besides Boyle, outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Matthew Judon, defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., cornerback Jimmy Smith and free safety Eric Weddle did not take part in the walkthrough. Judon suffered a left knee injury in Sunday’s game, and Levine was listed as dealing with toe and ankle ailments. The absences of Smith, Suggs and Weddle were not injury related.

Starting left guard Alex Lewis, who has sat out the past two games because of an ailing left shoulder, was limited.

Snead connecting with Jackson

Outside of a catchless outing in the team’s 34-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 25, wide receiver Willie Snead IV appears to have developed some chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Since replacing Joe Flacco as the starter before a Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the rookie has targeted Snead 24 times, the most among the receivers. Snead has caught 16 of those passes for 178 yards, also team highs.

“Yeah, that’s the thing, is you’ve got to make the most of [your opportunities] as a receiver in this offense right now,” said Snead, who leads the offense in receptions (61) and ranks second in yards (626). “We’re a run-first, pass-second [offense], and I’ve just been fortunate enough to hold on to the passes. … [Me] and Lamar talk every day, and I’m just trying to help him grow because I’ve been in the league a couple of years. I’ve played with a Hall of Fame quarterback [in the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees], and I’m just trying to help him as well. But he’s been doing a great job making plays and putting our team in great position.”

Montgomery not worried

Running back Ty Montgomery was a surprise healthy scratch for Sunday’s game, marking the second time he had been deactivated since he was acquired Oct. 30 from the Green Bay Packers. Montgomery acknowledged that the inactive status was “kind of difficult.”

“I just started looking within,” he said. “I had conversations with coaches to make sure and see if there was anything I was doing wrong or that I needed to fix, and they reassured and even gave me some examples of how it was nothing I was doing. It wasn’t a performance issue or an ability issue. It was just strictly numbers, and it was just something where they needed other guys in other areas.”

Asked whether he had received any assurances that he would play Saturday against the Chargers, Montgomery — who has 13 carries for 70 yards and nine catches for 56 yards for the Ravens — replied: “I haven’t really thought about it too much. I don’t want to really make it about me. Last week, when I found out, I had to have those conversations just to check off the boxes and make sure that it wasn’t something that I needed to fix or something that I needed to do. But I definitely don’t want to make it about me. As long as we’re winning football games, that’s what I care about, and I just want to do my part.”

Extra points

» The Ravens and nearly half of the players on the active roster and injured reserve list pledged to donate $200,000 to nine different Baltimore-area organizations through the team’s Social Justice Program, which has distributed $500,000 to the community this year.

“As players, we understand our platform and how it can be used to direct change in a positive way,” Judon said in a statement issued by the Ravens. “Our connection with the Baltimore community runs deep, and it is very important to us to not only provide financial assistance, but also our physical time and effort. It is our privilege to support so many people through these partnerships with great civic programs and law enforcement.”