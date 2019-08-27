Ravens’ left guard competition still open going into preseason finale; team weighs options at cornerback

“I talked to a couple of guys about that this morning,” he said before the team practiced Tuesday. “In my mind, it’s still open. I’m sure there are people in the building, coaches, who have their opinions, but I’m very open right now. It’ll probably, in all honesty, remain a competition until somebody establishes themselves as the established starter. There’s a difference between being a starter and an established starter, and that person’s going to have to continue to earn that by how they play into the regular season.”