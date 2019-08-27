Ravens’ left guard competition still open going into preseason finale; team weighs options at cornerback

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said competition for the team’s starting left guard spot remains open less than two weeks before the start of the regular season.
“I talked to a couple of guys about that this morning,” he said before the team practiced Tuesday. “In my mind, it’s still open. I’m sure there are people in the building, coaches, who have their opinions, but I’m very open right now. It’ll probably, in all honesty, remain a competition until somebody establishes themselves as the established starter. There’s a difference between being a starter and an established starter, and that person’s going to have to continue to earn that by how they play into the regular season.”
Third-year guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has taken most of the first-team reps this summer but sat out last Thursday’s preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury, ceding the starting spot to second year guard/center Bradley Bozeman. Fourth-round pick Ben Powers, veteran guard/tackle James Hurst and undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari are also in the mix.
The position has been the most unsettled on the roster since the start of training camp.
“All those guys are going to be really good players in this league,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a matter of how quickly and what the fit is for us.”
Decisions to make at cornerback
The Ravens are still weighing their options on injured cornerbacks Tavon Young and Iman Marshall.
Young is deciding whether to have surgery on his neck, which the Ravens initially recommended, or to attempt a late-season comeback. If the team’s top nickel cornerback is a candidate to return this season, the Ravens would have to put him on their initial 53-man roster Saturday and then move him to injured reserve a day later.
“That’s going to have to be something we’ll have to figure out,” Harbaugh said. “You talk about the balls in the air, and those are all the balls in the air right now.”
Marshall, a fourth-round pick out of Southern California, has not practiced for more than two weeks and already faced an uphill climb to earn playing time.
“He’s injured and he’s not healthy to start the season,” Harbaugh said. “So we’ll have to see where that goes. If he was healthy to play Thursday, he certainly would, but he won’t be healthy to play Thursday. … He’s definitely in our plans long-term and short-term, even, he could be.”
Roberts’ status uncertain
Wide receiver Seth Roberts returned to practice Saturday after missing two weeks with an undisclosed injury, but Harbaugh said he hasn’t decided whether Roberts will play on Thursday against the Washington Redskins.
“We’re talking about that right now, whether we would want to play him or not,” he said. “Some of it has to do with how healthy is he? He practiced the last couple of days and did look good. He was looking good, he was playing really well — a veteran guy, experienced player who brought that to the table.”
Roberts seemed on the way to securing a roster spot before he got hurt, and if the Ravens have decided he’s a lock, they might be more likely to hold him out.
“The answer to that question for all those guys is a lot of guys won’t play at all, the guys we feel like we don’t need to see and starter-type guys,” Harbaugh said. “Name to name, we’ve made some decisions, and we’re up in the air on some other guys.”
The Ravens coach added that he enjoys the fourth preseason game, often derided for the lack of star power on the field. In past years, players such as Michael Pierce have seized roster spots with breakout performances in their final auditions.
“It really is a fun a game to be in,” Harbaugh said. “You like to see those guys get out there and play all those snaps, see how they do. Everybody gets fired up to watch those guys play.”
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said linebackers Chris Board and Jaylon Ferguson have both cleared concussion protocol.
>> Only four Ravens — Young, Marshall, cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and guard/tackle Randin Crecelius — did not practice Tuesday.