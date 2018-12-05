Ravens notes: Gains, near-loss mark Kenneth Dixon’s first game in 11 weeks

In his first game in 11 weeks, Kenneth Dixon led the Ravens in yards per carry at 4.6 on eight attempts for 37 yards and added one reception for six yards in Sunday’s 26-16 win at the Atlanta Falcons. But the running back’s assessment of his performance was tarnished by a fumble he recovered in the third quarter.

“I was a little rusty,” he said before Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “I missed a couple holes and can’t fumble the ball. But overall, I felt pretty good out there.”

Coach John Harbaugh said he had a “positive” impression of Dixon’s showing.

“I think he had eight or nine carries there, quite a few, probably, for the first time back in such a long time and did well,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Ran hard. He’ll be beating himself over dropping the ball. The good thing is, he recovered it right away.”

Dixon’s 17 snaps Sunday – which trailed starting undrafted rookie Gus Edwards’ 40 and Ty Montgomery’s 27 – were his first since injuring his knee after rushing for 44 yards and one touchdown in the team’s season-opening 47-3 rout of the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 9.

Dixon, 24, said he hopes he did enough to warrant more playing time in Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs, but he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Edwards and Montgomery on the depth chart.

“I would love to play more, but Gus is doing a pretty good job and Ty is doing a really good job,” Dixon said. “It’s hard to break rhythm. So I’m just going with the flow and waiting patiently.”

J. Hurst limited again

After being limited in practice for three straight days last week, right tackle James Hurst (back) was limited again Wednesday. He has not played since his last start against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 14, giving way to rookie Orlando Brown Jr.

The team practiced without cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Tavon Young (groin), wide receiver Michael Crabtree, strong safety Tony Jefferson (left ankle), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder), free safety Eric Weddle and right guard Marshal Yanda. Crabtree, Weddle and Yanda were given veteran days off.

Edwards said an ankle injury that forced him to last week’s injury report is manageable. “I’m going to keep on working on my ankle, and I’m going to be good,” he said.

Hill taking latest setback on ‘full-stride’

Jaylen Hill’s comeback bid from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee fell short last month when he suffered a right hip injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of this season. But the cornerback, who made last year’s roster as an undrafted rookie, said he might be ready to return in time for organized teams activities in the spring.

Hill said he is not feeling discouraged by the latest setback despite playing through high school and at Jacksonville State without suffering a major injury.

“I feel like everybody has their necessary moments that build them and shape them and move them to who they are today,” he said. “So I’m not shying away from this. I’m taking it on full-stride.”

Extra points

» Cornerback Jimmy Smith said the game ball he received after Sunday’s victory was the first of his NFL career, but he said that the honor is a credit to the entire defense’s performance. Asked where he would put the ball in his house, Smith said, “Oh, it’s going right next to my Super Bowl ball and the one ball I got when I beat Megatron [former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson] — that ball, too.”

» The Chiefs had two starters in safety Eric Berry (heel) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) limited in Wednesday's practice. Starting inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (quad/rib) was a full participant. Berry, a five time Pro Bowl selection, has not played since suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

