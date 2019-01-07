Ravens notes: WR John Brown and QB Robert Griffin III want to stay

Contentment is a state of mind that John Brown continues to pursue, and the wide receiver said he prefers to remain with the Ravens rather than test the free-agent market.

“I’d just rather have fun and be in a happy place,” he said Monday. “This is a place I’m happy with. As long as it’s good enough money to take care of my family, I’d love to be back.”

Brown, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with $4 million guaranteed on March 15, was the team’s leading receiver, catching 34 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in nine starts with Joe Flacco at quarterback. When rookie Lamar Jackson replaced Flacco for the last seven games, Brown’s numbers dropped to eight receptions for 114 yards and one score.

Asked if the offense’s style will factor in his free-agent plans, Brown replied, “I’m sure things will change if I did come back, just find ways to get your playmakers the ball. But I believe if I come back, it would probably be a 50-50 balance.”

Griffin wants to be back, too

While Jackson has been anointed the starter for the future and Flacco’s status is in limbo, the third quarterback on the team wants to return.

Robert Griffin III, who was deactivated for 12 games, played in three games and was available for one but did not play, said he would be willing to continue to assist Jackson in his progression as an NFL quarterback.

“I have a good grasp of what this team is trying to do,” he said. “I’d love to help Lamar continue to develop and also be available and ready to play. The question is, is that going to happen? I don’t know. Will there be other opportunities around the league? I don’t know. I’ll just continue to work hard every day and see what happens. But I would love to be back, no doubt.”

Pierce update

Nose tackle Michael Pierce said he hyperextended his right elbow on the first play of the third quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of Sunday’s loss, but said he avoided any serious injury.

“I’ll do some treatment,” he said. “I’ll be around this week, next week, too. Nothing’s torn, nothing’s broken. I just couldn’t press any blocks or move any weight. It’s going to require some rest and a lot of treatment.”

Rookie tight end Hayden Hurst revealed that the operation he underwent to repair a stress fracture in his foot on Aug. 24 took a toll on his health and production, which entailed 13 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

“I really don’t think I was at my best,” said the organization’s first of two first-round picks in April’s draft. “The surgery set me back a good ways. But like I said, the offseason will be huge for me. I’ll be able to get healthy, get stronger, and then come back ready next year.”

Extra points

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was displeased by the booing that fans poured on the players in the second half of Sunday’s loss. “It’s always interesting when you’re getting booed in your own stadium,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always liked away games. You’re going to get booed whether you do good or bad. It’s definitely different when you’re getting booed in your own stadium in a playoff game after the week before when it was electric.” Griffin, on the other hand, pointed out that the fans are “the reason we have a job. So it’s hard to be critical of them. They just want us to be better. So in those moments, you can’t take it personally.” … After a seven-tackle, one-sack, one-forced fumble performance on Sunday, inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor totaled 16 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in two games against Los Angeles. Asked why he has had such success against the AFC West team, the Inglewood, Calif., native replied, “I don’t know. It’s just the Chargers. I lock in, I guess, when I play them more. Just communication. That whole week, we were talking about communication, and that’s what we did that game.” … Rookie left guard Bradley Bozeman unsurprisingly stayed true to his roots regarding Monday night’s NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision national title game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson. “Definitely predict a Bama win,” the former Crimson Tide standout said.

The Ravens cheerleaders perform in 2018.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun