Ravens notes: Quarterback Joe Flacco misses fourth straight practice

Joe Flacco did not practice Wednesday, an ominous sign about the Ravens quarterback’s ability to start Sunday’s home game against the Oakland Raiders.

On Monday, coach John Harbaugh said Flacco — who missed Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals because of an injured right hip sustained in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4 — “has a chance” to play, but he missed his fourth consecutive practice.

If Flacco can’t play for the second straight week, rookie Lamar Jackson is expected to make his second consecutive start.

In addition to Flacco, right tackle James Hurst (back), defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle), free safety Eric Weddle (not injury related), right guard Marshal Yanda (not injury related) and slot cornerback Tavon Young (groin) did not practice. Hurst has sat out four straight games.

Outside linebacker Tim Williams (right ankle) was limited Wednesday. He practiced on a limited basis last Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday’s session and his second consecutive game.

Oakland held a walkthrough Wednesday and estimated that starting wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) would not have participated.

Seven starters would have been limited. They were center Rodney Hudson (ankle), running back Doug Martin (ankle), rookie left tackle Kolton Miller (knee), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (knee), left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee), defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder).

A pair of starters in cornerback Gareon Conley (groin) and right guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) would have been full participants.

Stanley’s special shoe

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned from a one-game absence to make his customary start Sunday, and he wore a modified shoe — which he likened to a boot — to protect his injured left ankle.

But the ankle flared up during the game, forcing him to the sideline at least three times and bringing Jermaine Eluemunor to replace him for nine of 79 snaps on offense. Before taking part in Wednesday afternoon’s practice, Stanley acknowledged the toll the injury has taken.

“It definitely hasn’t been easy,” he said. “I’m definitely thinking about what could happen. You’ve just got to be out there, and if you can play, just play for your team and give all you have. That’s the mindset I’ve had all week, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

Stanley was not listed on the team’s injury report.

Tough kicks for Tucker

Kicker Justin Tucker has now converted nine consecutive field goals of at least 50 yards after succeeding from 56 yards as time expired in the second quarter of Sunday’s win. He is 19-for-21 from at least 50 yards since 2016.

Tucker’s conversion coupled with Randy Bullock’s miss from 52 yards in the fourth quarter is a stark reminder of the consistency that the Ravens have enjoyed from Tucker at distances that have roiled other kickers in the league this season.

“It’s tough to make kicks in general, and in our stadium, we’ve found out that it’s really tough to make kicks, especially going to that end, right of our bench,” Tucker said. “I had one of the more surprising misses of my career just a few weeks ago [in a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 21]. At the end of the day, I’m just glad we were able to put our team in a position to win, and that’s all we really can really hope to do.”

Extra points

Cornerback Maurice Canady is remaining patient with the team’s timetable for his return from injured reserve because of a hamstring injury and said he was not disappointed about being left off the active roster for Sunday’s win. “This thing is bigger than me,” he said. “I would never be mad that I wouldn’t be up. I’m here for the long haul. So that’s not a concern.” … Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said he did not watch the offensive fireworks in the Los Angeles Rams’ 54-51 win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. “It must have been a high-flying, explosive game, really fun to watch, but I was probably asleep, to be completely honest with you,” he said.

