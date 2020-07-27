Ravens rookie safety Nigel Warrior placed on COVID-19 injured reserve

Ravens safety Nigel Warrior, an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee, is one of the NFL’s first players to be placed on the league’s injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
The new designation does not mean a player has tested positive for the coronavirus; players who have been quarantined after exposure to an infected person are also eligible for the list. A Ravens spokesman declined to comment on Warrior’s status, citing league rules. Five other NFL players, all undrafted rookies, also were designated Sunday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
Warrior will be eligible to return when he’s medically cleared. Under the NFL’s new protocol, if he has no symptoms, he can return to the facility 10 days after the initial positive test — Ravens rookies reported to Owings Mills last week for their initial rounds — or if he receives two straight negative tests within five days of the initial positive test.
If Warrior is symptomatic, he can return after at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours have passed since he last showed symptoms.
The designation is a setback for players like Warrior, whose absence could cost him a spot on the team’s 80-man training camp roster. While padded practices are not expected to begin until mid-August, the Ravens must release eight players in the coming weeks to accommodate social-distancing guidelines. Second-year defensive end Michael Onuoha was waived Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Warrior earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors after tying for the league lead in interceptions (four) last season. His father, Dale Carter, was a two-time All-Pro cornerback who finished his career with the Ravens in 2005.