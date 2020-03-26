Long snapper Nick Moore becomes first XFL player to sign with Ravens

The Ravens on Thursday signed long snapper Nick Moore, the first XFL player to join the franchise since the league restarted this year.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Moore last played for the Tampa Bay Vipers under head coach and general manager Marc Trestman, the former Ravens offensive coordinator. The XFL suspended operations in early March because of growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia but was waived in late August. He appeared in 23 games over his Bulldogs career, including 14 as a senior in 2018. He also spent four seasons in the Boston Red Sox’s minor league system after being drafted in the 30th round as a high school senior.
Morgan Cox remains the Ravens’ top long snapper, but the team typically brings in players to help ease the load during training camp and the preseason. Undrafted free agent Matthew Orzech made the Jaguars’ season-opening roster last season after a strong training camp in Baltimore and appeared in all 16 games for Jacksonville.