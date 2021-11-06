Ravens TE Nick Boyle won’t make 2021 debut vs. Vikings; three practice squad players called up

Nick Boyle’s season debut will have to wait.
The Ravens tight end, who was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 20, was not moved to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of the team’s game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, tight end Eric Tomlinson was called up from the practice squad and will play.
With starting tackle right Patrick Mekari’s ankle injury expected to sideline him Sunday, the Ravens also promoted tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who started a game this season for the Seattle Seahawks before being released in late October. Second-year lineman Tyre Phillips replaced Mekari after he was hurt in Week 7.
“Cedric is a very talented guy,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “He has a lot to catch up on, but he’s working around the clock on it. He went back [to Seattle], got some things and flew right back across the country and got back to work to really try to catch up and learn what we do and how we call things.”
The Ravens also called up Kahlil McKenzie, a two-way lineman who has been cross-training along the offensive line. He could play as an interior offensive lineman or help out on defense. Starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams is questionable after missing two days of practice.
Week 9
VIKINGS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6