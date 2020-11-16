Ravens TE Nick Boyle carted off vs. Patriots with knee injury

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday night’s road game against the New England Patriots.
Boyle took a shot to the knee from a New England defender and players immediately called for Boyle to receive medical attention. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Boyle’s injury leaves the Ravens with just one true tight end on the roster, Mark Andrews. The team opted to enter the season with just two true tight ends and use fullback Patrick Ricard in a hybrid role.
The 27-year-old Boyle, a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Ravens, has 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns this season. He signed a three-year contract extension worth a reported $18 million in 2019.
Boyle was the third Raven to leave the game Sunday night. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle) and cornerback Terrell Bonds (knee) did not return.
