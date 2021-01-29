Ravens TE Nick Boyle agrees to contract extension through 2023 season

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle, one of the league’s best blockers at his position, has agreed to a contract extension through the 2023 season, the team announced Friday.
The two-year extension is worth $13 million overall, including $10.5 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network, and secures his future in Baltimore ahead of an offseason with a significantly reduced salary cap.
“Nick is a Raven, exactly the type of player deserving of this third contract,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a release. “Ask his teammates, ask his coaches — he’s a backbone for this team. We are very happy for Nick and [his wife] Kristina as we continue to build out our roster.”
Boyle, 27, was entering the final year of a three-year, $18 million extension he signed before the 2019 season, with a salary cap hit for 2021 of $7.8 million. With his new extension, that figure is expected to drop.
Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10, but coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month that he expects Boyle to be ready for next season. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman, whose run-heavy schemes lean heavily on the team’s tight ends, said after Boyle’s injury in November that he was “probably one of the, if not the, best blocking tight ends in the league.”
“Nick has been a very integral player for us,” Roman said. “His understanding and knowledge of the offense, and all the adjustments, goes without saying. His attitude, toughness and what he brought every single day really should be emulated. He’s a valuable player, and he’s going to be fine. It’s going to take him some time to get back, and he’ll be better than ever.”
Drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Boyle overcame a rough start to his Ravens career — two suspensions over his first two years — and developed into one of the team’s most reliable performers. From 2017 to 2019, he appeared in 47 of 48 games, starting 39.
In 2019, Boyle had 31 catches for 321 yards, both career highs, and scored his first two career touchdowns. Even in a Ravens tight end room featuring eventual Pro Bowl selection Mark Andrews and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst, the 270-plus-pound Boyle led the group in snaps. His strength as a run blocker helped power a record-breaking rushing attack, and he showed his reliability as a pass blocker.
“I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens,” Boyle said in the release. “My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn’t be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates.”
The Ravens’ investment in the position could continue this offseason, as Andrews is now eligible for a contract extension. DeCosta, who’s vowed to keep homegrown players, said Monday that Andrews is “one of the better tight ends in the entire NFL.” Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, who took on some of Boyle’s responsibilities after his injury, is also a free agent after 2021.
“We want to keep our good, young players,” DeCosta said Monday. “That’s something that as I thought about myself and being a GM, I really wanted us to try and do. We have these players. We draft them. We like them. We know them. They really fit us, and we want our fans to be able to reap the enjoyment of these players over time if we can, again, based on the parameters of the salary cap.”