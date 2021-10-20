Ravens designate TE Nick Boyle to return from IR, clearing him to practice Wednesday

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has been designated to return from injured reserve, clearing him to practice Wednesday, the team announced.
Boyle, one of the NFL’s top blocking tight ends, has not played since suffering a season-ending knee injury in November against the New England Patriots. Boyle had a clean-up procedure on his knee over the summer, which delayed his return to action.
Boyle returned to practice in early September but reverted to IR on Sept. 10, giving him additional time to recover. The Ravens now have 21 days before they must activate Boyle to their 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.
Harbaugh said last week that Boyle was progressing well and that they were looking forward to having him back on the field.
“He’s doing a good job,” Harbaugh said Friday. “I think he’s getting close. I would say that he’s getting close. He looks good in his workouts. So fingers … eh, not fingers crossed. We’re not talking about luck here, you know? We’re looking forward to getting him back.”
Last season, Boyle played in nine games, recording 113 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 receptions.
Boyle’s return from IR comes a day after All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley underwent season-ending ankle surgery.