Ravens reportedly signing tight end Nick Boyle to three-year contract extension

The Ravens and tight end Nick Boyle have agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract extension, according to several media reports.

The team announced Wednesday night that it would be holding a news conference Thursday morning to announce the re-signing of an unidentified Ravens player. Coach John Harbaugh also is scheduled to attend.

Boyle, 26, led all Ravens tight ends in playing time last season, featuring prominently as a versatile 270-pound blocker and occasional receiver in the team's run-heavy scheme. According to Pro Football Focus, Boyle led all tight ends in run-blocking snaps in the regular season's final seven weeks — the seven weeks in which quarterback Lamar Jackson started after taking over for Joe Flacco.

“Watch Nick Boyle,” Harbaugh said in late November, after he was asked what factors had led to the team’s dramatic turnaround in rushing success. “That’s a big part of it. That should have been in your multiple-choice question right there.”

Boyle was rated the No. 22 tight end in football by PFF last season, behind rookie Mark Andrews and pending free agent Maxx Williams and ahead of rookie Hayden Hurst. The former fifth-round draft pick and Delaware standout set career highs as a receiver, finishing with 213 yards and 9.3 yards per catch in 16 games (13 starts).

