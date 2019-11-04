It was low-quality bulletin-board material. Some New England players even acknowledged that, yes, the Patriots hadn’t seen an offense like the Ravens’ or a quarterback like Jackson. But the quote stuck. By the end of the Ravens’ 37-20 win Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium, Boyle was still explaining himself. “People took that as I was, like, taking a jab at them, but that’s not what I was saying,” he said.