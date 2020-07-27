Four Ravens in first wave of NFL Network’s ‘Top 100,’ including two first-timers

All-Pro selections Ronnie Stanley and Marlon Humphrey highlighted the first group of Ravens in the NFL Network’s player-voted “Top 100 Players of 2020,″ which premiered Sunday night.
It was the first “Top 100″ appearance for both Stanley and Humphrey, who joined teammates Calais Campbell and Earl Thomas III among the players voted between Nos. 100 and 71. Seven Ravens total are represented in the countdown, the team’s most since 2015.
Stanley, voted No. 74 overall, earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors at left tackle last season after helping protect quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blind side. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just six total pass-rush pressures over 16 games.
At No. 86 overall was Humphrey, a first-team All-Pro defensive back and Pro Bowl cornerback in 2019. He had three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns last year, all career highs.
Campbell earned his sixth “Top 100″ honor with a No. 79 ranking. The towering defensive end, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was one of the NFL’s run defenders last year and added 6½ sacks and 25 quarterback hits for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Thomas was rated No. 75, the safety’s eighth “Top 100” appearance. In his first season with the Ravens, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection had two interceptions and allowed a 24.2 passer rating in coverage last season, according to Pro-Football-Reference.
NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players for “The Top 100 Players of 2020.” NFL Network will air its next set of three one-hour episodes, starting at 8 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday. The countdown will conclude at 8 p.m. Wednesday.