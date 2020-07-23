Ravens have NFL-high seven players on ‘Top 100’ list. Could Lamar Jackson be voted No. 1?

When the NFL Network’s “The Top 100 Players of 2020″ premieres Sunday night, the Ravens will be hard to miss.
An AFC-high seven Ravens made the list of the league’s best players, as determined by the players themselves. The New Orleans Saints also have seven players, while the Cleveland Browns (four), Pittsburgh Steelers (three) and Cincinnati Bengals combined for seven.
Players who changed teams this offseason, like former Jacksonville Jaguars and current Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, count toward their new team. All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement, meanwhile, made him ineligible for inclusion.
The Ravens still have a handful of returning shoo-ins. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player and could vie for top-player honors. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named first-team All-Pro. So were cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
The Ravens have six other Pro Bowl players back on offense and defense: running back Mark Ingram II, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Earl Thomas.
Justin Tucker was named All-Pro for the third time in four seasons, but only one kicker has been honored as a top-100 player since the series started in 2011: Adam Vinatieri (No. 98 overall in 2015).
The team has had just one player represented each of the previous four years. Seven Ravens last made the list in 2015, when quarterback Joe Flacco, running back Justin Forsett, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., outside linebackers Elvis Dumervil and Terrell Suggs, inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and Yanda were honored. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, whom the Ravens traded to the Detroit Lions after the 2014 season, also made the top 100.
NFL Films collected 970 ballots and interviewed 132 players for “The Top 100 Players of 2020.” The NFL Network will air three one-hour episodes, starting at 8 p.m., over Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The countdown will conclude at 8 p.m. Wednesday.