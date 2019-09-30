NFL explains lack of ejections following scuffle between Ravens’ Marlon Humprey, Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a relatively quiet afternoon, save for a third-quarter incident.
With Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shadowing the star wide receiver, Beckham was held to two catches for 20 yards on seven targets.
Beckham looked agitated by a lack of noncalls on Humphrey, frequently voicing his frustration to the referees.
That irritation boiled over as the Browns were leading 17-10 when Beckham and Humphrey got into a heated altercation that found Humphrey with his hand around Beckham’s neck and pinning him against the ground.
Replays showed Beckham take a swing at Humphrey with his right hand before being taken to the ground.
Four players — two on each side — were flagged for offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties and the Browns scored a touchdown four plays later to take a 24-10 lead.
“You can just take it as it is,” Humphrey said after the game. “I ran into [Beckham] after the game and apologized. It’s not really the brand of football that I want to represent.”
Said Beckham: “It’s hot out here. We’re just competing. I’m just upset that I lost my earring.”
When asked about the exchange, referee Shawn Hochuli told a pool reporter, “We didn’t see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul. When New York looked at it, they didn’t see anything either that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul.”
According to ESPN’s Sal Palantonio, via Jake Trotter, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said after the game: "I saw what you saw. [Beckham] was getting choked on the ground. They get away with that because it’s Odell. I’m going to be one the phone with [senior V.P. of officiating] Al [Riveron] when I get on the bus.”
When asked for comment, coach John Harbaugh said: “I didn’t see the TV copy. I was told that Beckham took a swing at him. So that’s supposed to be a penalty.”
Harbaugh explains Williams injury
Harbaugh said defensive tackle Brandon Williams “had something that flared up on him,” forcing him to miss Sunday’s game because of a knee issue.
The Ravens placed Williams on the injury report Saturday and listed him as questionable after he practiced fully throughout the week. Williams went through drills hours before kickoff, but the team made him inactive.
Even with the defense’s top run-stuffer in the lineup, the Chiefs rushed for 140 yards last week.
The Browns rushed for 193 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown score from running back Nick Chubb, the longest run allowed in Ravens history.
“I don’t think anybody in a Ravens uniform on the defensive side played to a standard that was set a long time ago," outside linebacker Matthew Judon said. "We just got to get back to that and get back to the fundamentals.”