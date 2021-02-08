Way-too-early NFL power rankings: Can the Ravens catch up to the Buccaneers and Chiefs?

Preview: The Seahawks had one of the NFL’s best offenses over the season’s first half and one of the NFL’s best defenses over the season’s second half. The trouble was stringing together one complete game after another — and there’s only so much room for growth this offseason. Seattle’s offensive line finally gave Russell Wilson the time he needed to find D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett downfield, but Pete Carroll would rather not let Russ cook. The defense needs reinforcements at edge rusher and cornerback, but the Seahawks have only one pick in the top three rounds. Life in the NFC West won’t be easy.