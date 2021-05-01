Ravens open busy Day 3 by drafting Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

Wallace started 30 career games for the Cowboys, finishing with 205 catches for 3,434 yards (16.8 per catch) and 26 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 scores. He earned All-Big 12 Conference honors the next two seasons despite missing five games in 2019 with a torn ACL and one game with a knee sprain in 2020. He also dealt with a groin injury last season.