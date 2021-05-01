Ravens open busy Day 3 by drafting Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

The Ravens took Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday, finding an ultra-productive wide receiver with contested-catch ability and some injury history.
Wallace started 30 career games for the Cowboys, finishing with 205 catches for 3,434 yards (16.8 per catch) and 26 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 scores. He earned All-Big 12 Conference honors the next two seasons despite missing five games in 2019 with a torn ACL and one game with a knee sprain in 2020. He also dealt with a groin injury last season.
The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Wallace was primarily an outside receiver at Oklahoma State. He was tied for fifth in deep catches last season (12), according to Pro Football Focus, and finished his Cowboys career with 43 contested catches since 2019, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that span.
He’s the third receiver to join the Ravens in the past two months, following free agent Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman.