Ravens draft Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike in third round

The Ravens took Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike with the No. 71 overall pick in the third round Friday night, continuing their offseason investment in their defensive line.
As a junior last season, Madubuike finished with 11½ tackles for loss, 5½ sacks and one interception in 11 starts.
At 6-3, 293 pounds, he might not have the size to replace defensive tackle Brandon Williams on early downs, but his explosive qualities make him a potential force as a three-technique lineman. He could split time there with free-agent signing and defensive end Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell, the versatile Pro Bowl defensive end whom the team traded for last month.
At the combine, Madubuike showed impressive speed (4.83-second 40-yard dash), strength (31 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press) and lateral agility.
Consistency will be key for Madubuike. His quickness off the snap was off and on for the Aggies, and he struggled to keep his balance when his pad level left him vulnerable.
The Ravens acquired the pick in a trade down with the New England Patriots, also receiving pick No. 98 in return for No. 60 and No. 129.
