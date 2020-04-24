10 players who could be a fit for the Ravens in the second round of the NFL draft

The Ravens came out of the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night with one mission accomplished: Find a potential Day 1 starter at inside linebacker.
But general manager Eric DeCosta’s draft will be judged on more than the merits of No. 28 overall pick Patrick Queen. The Ravens have eight remaining picks, including two apiece in Friday’s second and third rounds. And DeCosta expects to find contributors there.
“There are, like, 25 or 30 [undrafted] players right now that I think can really contribute right away for us next year,” he said early Friday morning on a conference call with Baltimore reporters. "We’re going to get two of those guys. If I can do a good job and we are right in our assessment on these players, which I believe we are, there is no reason why we can’t have a slam dunk day tomorrow.”
The second round has been a sore spot for the Ravens in recent years. The team hasn’t made a second-round pick since 2017, when it selected outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — the only former second-round pick still on the roster. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (2014), tight end Maxx Williams (2015) and linebacker Kamalei Correa (2016) all had disappointing careers in Baltimore.
As always, there will be a temptation to trade up Friday night. With the Nos. 55 and 60 picks, the Ravens have two trade pieces that could take them as high as they want in the second round. DeCosta said Friday that the Ravens “always embrace the opportunity to move around the board a little bit,” but coach John Harbaugh seemed skeptical of any moves that would cost picks.
“I wouldn’t say we’re a trade-up operation,” he told the team website, "and I don’t know if this is a trade-up draft.”
Here are five prospects for either scenario: trading up into the 30s or 40s or holding steady later in the second round. The players’ ranking on The Baltimore Sun’s big board is noted parenthetically.
Trade-up possibilities
Alabama safety Xavier McKinney (No. 19)
Why it’d be worth it: McKinney was widely considered a first-round prospect, and most draft experts expected him to be taken before No. 28 overall. He’s the kind of chess piece the Ravens like on defense, playing as a deep safety, in the slot and in the box for the Crimson Tide last season. He’s instinctive in coverage, dependable as a tackler and productive as a blitzer.
Why it wouldn’t: With Queen already taken, there’s less of a need for a middle-of-the-defense playmaker. The Ravens also already have two proven starters at safety in Earl Thomas III and Chuck Clark.
Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa (No. 22)
Why it’d be worth it: Epenesa was another top-25 talent who had an unlikely tumble out of the first round. His stock fell somewhat after a poor showing at the NFL scouting combine, but Epenesa’s tape doesn’t lie: He’s a powerful edge rusher who can set the edge and collapse the pocket. He could be especially dangerous as an interior pass rusher for the Ravens, who need to get younger along the defensive line.
Why it wouldn’t: Epenesa is more limited athletically than the edge rushers the Ravens typically covet; dropping into coverage would be a struggle. And with the acquisition of defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell this offseason, the Ravens already have two proven interior pass rushers.
Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun (No. 23)
Why it’d be worth it: Baun did it all for the Badgers at outside linebacker last season. He was a dangerous pass rusher, stout run defender and dependable cover man. With Matthew Judon’s future in Baltimore uncertain and Bowser entering the final year of his contract, Baun could join Queen as a versatile threat for coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.
Why it wouldn’t: At 6 feet 2, 238 pounds, Baun is better suited to play as an off-ball linebacker, where he has little experience, than as an NFL-level edge-setting defender. He was a late bloomer at Wisconsin, and some of his impressive production was a byproduct of favorable matchups.
Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 27)
Why it’d be worth it: The 6-5, 266-pound Gross-Matos is only starting to realize his game-wrecking potential. He has the length to control blockers and the fluidity to beat blockers in space; he was especially dangerous on stunts last season. It might take a couple of years to get there, but Gross-Matos has double-digit sack potential.
Why it wouldn’t: Gross-Matos could disappear at times during games last season, and according to Pro Football Focus, he had only the nation’s No. 85 pressure rate. While some of his rough edges are coachable, others, like his inconsistent get-off, are maybe more worrisome.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (No. 34)
Why it’d be worth it: Many draft analysts had the 6-4 Higgins rated more highly than TCU’s Jalen Reagor and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, both of whom went in the first round last night. He averaged nearly 20 yards per catch last season, and his deep-ball potential, combined with Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s speed, would keep defenses honest.
Why it wouldn’t: Harbaugh and DeCosta have both indicated that they wouldn’t mind waiting to find good receivers in this deep class. Even when Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb fell all the way to No. 17 on Thursday, the Ravens didn’t seem to seriously consider moving up. Higgins is a step down from Lamb, too; his route tree was somewhat limited in college, and he could struggle against NFL-level press coverage.
Hold-steady possibilities
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (No. 39)
Why it’d be worth it: Pittman has maybe the highest ceiling of any wide receiver still available. His size (6-4, 233 pounds) makes him a welcoming target. His hands are as dependable as any prospect’s. His route-running ability is impressive. And his deep speed should keep defenses honest. There’s a reason Pittman’s been compared to Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Kenny Golladay.
Why it wouldn’t: Pittman’s breakout season came late in his career, when he was more physically advanced than most defenders he faced. He also didn’t have to battle some of the Pac-12 Conference’s best cover men last season. As a technician, he’ll have to show he can win against press coverage more consistently.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (No. 40)
Why it’d be worth it: Gallimore is a physical specimen. The 6-2, 304-pound Ontario native ran a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the second-fastest time among defensive linemen. With his quickness and hands, Gallimore doesn’t need a lot of help to win in close quarters — and the Ravens haven’t had that luxury in recent years. His effort never seems to waver, either.
Why it wouldn’t: Gallimore loses his leverage when he plays too upright. That’s led to problems with his balance to an inability to anchor against double teams. Gallimore’s best football’s ahead of him, but his limited production for the Sooners (seven sacks over the past two years) is a red flag.
LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry (No. 48)
Why it’d be worth it: The Ravens were linked to Michigan center (and eventual first-round pick) Cesar Ruiz for a reason. With starting center Matt Skura recovering from a season-ending knee injury and Patrick Mekari relatively inexperienced, Cushenberry could be an attractive option. He has the strong frame and long arms to hold up against powerful defensive tackles inside.
Why it wouldn’t: According to PFF, Cushenberry’s production in pass protection fell off last season, allowing four sacks and five quarterback hits after giving up a combined two as a starter in 2018. He’s also somewhat limited laterally, which can be a problem if he’s asked to take on defenders in space.
Ohio State running back J.K Dobbins (No. 52)
Why it’d be worth it: Dobbins was one of three Football Bowl Subdivision players last season with over 2,000 rushing yards. He added another 247 as a receiver, and he proved to be a reliable blocker for the Buckeyes. Mark Ingram II is coming off a Pro Bowl season, but Dobbins is almost a decade younger.
Why it wouldn’t: Ingram said last week that he has at least a few more good seasons in him, and there’s promising depth behind him in Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Despite the Ravens’ reliance on the running game, analytics have shown that offensive line play is more important than running back talent.
Michigan edge rusher Josh Uche (No. 58)
Why it’d be worth it: The Ravens ask their outside linebackers to get after the quarterback and drop into coverage, and Uche did both things very well for the Wolverines. According to Sports Info Solutions, he easily led the nation with a 26.1% pressure rate last season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, John’s brother, also had no hesitation having Uche split out wide to cover receivers up the seam at times.
Why it wouldn’t: Uche tore his meniscus in 2016, had a stress fracture in his foot in 2017 and had limited playing time in 2018. Even last season, when he started nine games, Uche saw only 470 snaps over 13 games. With his size (6-1, 245 pounds), he’ll have a hard time being anything more than a situational pass rusher early in his career.