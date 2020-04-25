Ravens select Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins with No. 55 overall pick in second round of NFL draft

The Ravens selected Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round Friday night, adding one of the NFL draft’s most talented running backs to the league’s best rushing attack.
Dobbins was one of three Football Bowl Subdivision players last season to run for over 2,000 yards. He added another 247 yards as a receiver, and he proved to be a reliable blocker for the Buckeyes. Dobbins, 21, projects to be as well rounded as starter Mark Ingram II, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season, but he’s almost a decade younger.
“I was definitely surprised when I got the call,” he told Baltimore reporters during a conference call Friday night. “I’ve been waiting for a while. It was a longer wait than I expected, but I’m glad the Ravens are giving me a chance. It’s a blessing to be on this team.”
Dobbins, the first running back the Ravens have drafted in the first two rounds since Ray Rice in 2008, will enter a crowded backfield in Baltimore. Ingram said last week that he has at least a few more good seasons in him, and Gus Edwards (711 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry) and Justice Hill (225 yards, 3.9 yards per carry) are entering their third and second year in the NFL, respectively.
With dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson orchestrating the offense, the Ravens set an NFL single-season rushing record (3,296). They finished with 596 rushing attempts last year, almost 100 more than the runner-up San Francisco 49ers.
But despite the Ravens’ reliance on the running game, analytics have shown that offensive line play is more important than running back talent. And the team, through free agency and the first two rounds of the draft, had yet to add another interior lineman who could challenge for Marshal Yanda’s vacated right guard spot.
The Ravens had acquired the No. 55 pick after trading tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons last month, also picking up a fifth-round selection in the deal. They later traded away their No. 60 pick, their second second-round selection, and No. 129 selection for two third-round picks (Nos. 71 and 98 picks) from the New England Patriots.
An early run on wide receivers in the second round likely the Ravens from addressing their needs there. Eleven of the draft’s first 49 picks overall were wide receivers, and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., Penn State’s KJ Hamler and Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool were among the 13 players taken before No. 55.
In Thursday’s first round, the Ravens took LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen at No. 28 overall. The Ravens now have four selections in the third round. General manager Eric DeCosta was confident that they could find a couple of players Friday who could contribute immediately in 2020.
"If I can do a good job and we are right in our assessment on these players, which I believe we are, there is no reason why we can’t have a slam dunk day tomorrow,” he said after Thursday’s first round concluded.
