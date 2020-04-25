Ravens select Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins with No. 55 overall pick in second round of NFL draft

Dobbins, the first running back the Ravens have drafted in the first two rounds since Ray Rice in 2008, will enter a crowded backfield in Baltimore. Ingram said last week that he has at least a few more good seasons in him, and Gus Edwards (711 rushing yards, 5.3 yards per carry) and Justice Hill (225 yards, 3.9 yards per carry) are entering their third and second year in the NFL, respectively.