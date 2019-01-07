After playoff loss, Ravens have No. 22 overall pick in NFL draft

With the Ravens’ season-ending 23-17 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL playoffs, an offseason rife with uncertainty began in Baltimore.

But the weekend of wild-card-round action clarified at least one aspect of the Ravens’ to-do list: They know where they’ll be picking in April’s NFL draft. Or at least what pick they have to potentially deal.

Eric DeCosta’s top pick in his first draft as Ravens general manger will be No. 22 overall, behind the Seattle Seahawks and ahead of the Houston Texans, both losers in the first round of playoffs.

The Ravens had the No. 16 overall pick last year before trading down to the No. 22 slot and then No. 25, where they selected tight end Hayden Hurst. Then the Ravens traded up to get quarterback Lamar Jackson with the final pick of the first round — a transaction that cost them a second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Recent No. 22 overall picks have been a mixed bag: Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans, Miami Dolphins defensive end Charles Harris, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree were taken there over the past four years.

The Ravens have made only one pick at the No. 22 slot all time, drafting wide receiver Mark Clayton in 2005. The former Oklahoma standout spent five largely disappointing years with the Ravens, finishing his time in Baltimore with 234 catches for 3,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In an updated mock draft, Sporting News has the Ravens taking Mississippi State outside linebacker Montez Sweat, a possible successor to free agent Terrell Suggs. Elsewhere, in other mock drafts that do not reflect the new draft order, the Ravens are linked with North Carolina State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon; Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, a Maryland native and the younger brother of the Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs; Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones; and Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

