Projected top-10 pick among players with Baltimore-area ties to follow at NFL scouting combine

During a busy first round of the NFL draft last year, the Ravens could have taken the local player who ended up as perhaps the league’s top rookie wide receiver. Instead, they passed on Maryland star DJ Moore to trade down — twice.

This April, with the No. 22 pick, they will likely have no such opportunity. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., a New Jersey native who moved to Montgomery County in ninth grade, could be a top-five pick, far out of the Ravens’ reach. (Plus, the team already has Lamar Jackson, the quarterback it took after that night of wheeling and dealing a year ago.)

But there are other locals worth monitoring during this week’s NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, from an imposing wide receiver who spent his childhood in Baltimore to a Delaware native who starred for the Terps on defense.

Maryland S Darnell Savage

Projection: Rounds 3-5

Skinny: The Newark, Del., native started every game as a sophomore, junior and senior for the Terps, earning All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention in 2017 and second-team all-conference honors last year. He left College Park with eight interceptions, including seven in the past two seasons. Savage showed his instincts in a loss to Temple last season, undercutting a slot receiver as he made his break, then taking the pass back for an easy pick-six. At 5-feet-11, 200 pounds, he has a frame similar to that of Ravens linebacker-defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., and could project as a box safety at the next level. Analysts praise Savage, who played in the Senior Bowl, for his physicality and instincts but note he can be overaggressive at times.

Maryland DL Byron Cowart

Projection: Round 6 to undrafted free agent

Skinny: The former No. 1 recruit is on the verge of the professional ranks, just as everyone predicted. His route there: far more unexpected. After a standout high school career in Florida, Cowart was the top prospect in the Class of 2015, according to ESPN and Rivals. But he struggled to break out early at Auburn, and left three games into his junior season to enroll in a junior college. He got a fresh start at Maryland, where he reunited with then-Terps coach DJ Durkin, who had recruited Cowart while serving as Florida’s defensive coordinator. Cowart flashed his talent throughout his lone season at Maryland, finishing with 38 tackles, including five for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was a late addition to the Senior Bowl, and his size (6-4, 293) and pedigree should attract interest.

Maryland OL Derwin Gray

Projection: Round 6 to UDFA

Skinny: As a junior, the Terps’ left tackle earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and was rated as one of the Big Ten’s best pass blockers, seemingly realizing his promise as a former top-200 recruit. But he struggled to take his game to another level last season, while injuries kept him from starting in two early games. Maryland again had a productive running game but struggled at times to protect the pocket. The 6-5, 330-pound Gray, who received all-league honorable mention as a senior but was not invited to any all-star games, has said he has no preference about where he plays at the next level. With his thick frame, he could be better served as a guard.

Morgan State OT Joshua Miles

Projection: UDFA

Skinny: The Western Tech product could be one of the Cinderella stories of the combine. Miles started in seven games as a sophomore, all 11 games as a junior but none in what should’ve been his senior season. Academically ineligible in 2017, he spent the year improving his grades and honing his craft on the scout team. Last season, as a team captain, he was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week three times and allowed just one sack. He earned third-team all-conference honors and Morgan State’s first-ever invitation to the East-West Shrine Game, where his 6-6, 310-pound frame stood out. With another solid showing in Indianapolis, Miles could be the first Bears player drafted since tight end Visanthe Shiancoe, in 2003.

Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler

Projection: Rounds 2-3